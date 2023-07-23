The Las Vegas Aces tied another WNBA record with their latest demolishing of the Minnesota Lynx, making that five straight games with wins of 15+ points.

A'ja Wilson led the way for the Aces yet again, scoring 35 points en route to a 98-81 victory on Saturday night. Her team is now tied at five with several other past streaks including the 2021 Phoenix Mercury.

Wilson was last year's WNBA MVP, and is well on her way to a repeat in 2023 with her continued greatness. She became just the third player to score 35 points while notching double digit rebounds and shooting 80% from the field, per ESPN.

Wilson and her teammate Jackie Young outscored the Lynx 32-30 in the first half on their own. Young added 19 points when it was all said and done, helping to bring the record in sight.

After winning the WNBA Championship last season, the Aces have dominated their way to a 21-2 campaign over the first half of the season. They are continuing to roll despite losing former MVP Candace Parker to an ankle injury at the beginning of July.

The Aces also packed last weekend's WNBA All-Star game with stars from their first place squad, in a contest that was hosted in their home arena. A'ja Wilson captained Team Wilson, and had the help of Aces coach Becky Hammon. Her team full of Las Vegas stars fell short, after she beat Team Stewart in the 2022 rendition of the game.

The Aces will look to break the record streak of 15+ point margin victories when they take on the Chicago Sky on Tuesday night.