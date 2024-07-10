The Las Vegas Aces take on the Seattle Storm. Check out our WNBA odds series for our Aces Storm prediction, odds, and pick. Find out how to watch Aces Storm.

The WNBA plays a bunch of midsummer games on weekday afternoons as a kids' day game to bring younger fans to the arena to watch women's basketball's brightest stars. Wednesday's slate is chock-full of these matinee showdowns. There are a few games in the noon Eastern time slot, and then there are two games in the mid-afternoon window as the WNBA continues with the second half of its 40-game regular season. Most teams have played 22 games, but all teams have played at least 20. It will be fascinating to see if the teams which started well in the first half can maintain their winning pace in the second half, and if teams which struggled to varying degrees in the first 20 games will catch fire in the second 20.

The Las Vegas Aces did struggle in their first dozen games, but in their last 10, they are 8-2. The difference is clear: Chelsea Gray has returned to the lineup after missing several weeks of play. She was the missing piece who left the Aces shorthanded when she was out. Now that she's back, the Aces have a full deck and are dealing beatdowns to most of the WNBA. However, as well as the Aces have played over the past three weeks, one curious exception has been their games in Los Angeles versus the Sparks. The Aces lost in L.A. several days ago. They have lost twice in Los Angeles this season. This recent loss was to a Sparks team without No. 2 WNBA draft pick Cameron Brink. Why the Aces can't defend the Sparks is one of the season's big WNBA mysteries. Vegas did bounce back with a win over Dallas on Sunday, but as the Aces face the Seattle Storm — a team which is half a game ahead of Vegas in the standings — questions about the Aces' defense will linger. It's up to the defending WNBA champions to make a statement about how good their defense truly is.

Here are the Aces-Storm WNBA odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

WNBA Odds: Aces-Storm Odds

Las Vegas Aces: -5 (-110)

Seattle Storm: +5 (-110)

Over: 173.5 (-110)

Under: 173.5 (-110)

How To Watch Aces vs Storm

Time: 3 p.m. ET/12 p.m. PT

TV: Silver Sports Entertainment (Aces) / Fox 13 Plus (Storm) / WNBA League Pass

Why The Aces Can Cover The Spread/Win

The Aces know this is a very important game. If they win, they move into fourth place in the WNBA standings and put themselves in position for home-court advantage in the first round of the playoffs. They would also show they can go into Seattle and win against a good opponent. There is ample incentive to win here, so expect the Aces to answer the bell. As reigning champs, they deserve a benefit of the doubt most other WNBA teams haven't earned.

Why The Storm Can Cover The Spread/Win

The Storm have been really good at home this season, and this is a mid-afternoon game in which playing at home and having been able to rest at home (Seattle has played its previous few games at home and therefore has not had to travel in several days) should matter. Plus, as noted above, the Aces' defense faces real questions after their loss to the Sparks.

Final Aces-Storm Prediction & Pick

Our lean is to Seattle plus the points, but the Aces could easily come up with a strong performance. We're going to pass on this game entirely.

