The Mageseeker: A League of Legends Story is not particularly a long game, and may interest you to try for 100% completion. Here is a guide for all 53 Achievements in The Mageseeker: A League of Legends Story.

The Mageseeker: A League of Legends Story All Achievements Guide

A lot of the Achievements in The Mageseeker: A League of Legends Story (especially the Secret ones) can be earned simply by playing through the game. Specific instructions can be found for those that would require more attention and gameplay.

Beware for spoilers.

No More Cages! (Secret)

Escape from the Great City of Demacia.

Dark Forest (Secret)

Explore the Dark Forest.

Thornbarrow (Secret)

Recruit Rukko and find information about Kara’s whereabouts.

Clarion Cove (Secret)

Rescue Yops from one of Hesbeth’s labs.

Devineur (Secret)



Rescue Kara from the Mageseekers.

Sacred Woods (Secret)

Meet Morgana.

Glyndemere (Secret)

Free the mages imprisoned in Glyndemere Headquarters.

Capelworth (Secret)

Destroy the Capelworth Headquarters.

Terbisia (Secret)

Visit Lux in Terbisia.

The Central Headquarters (Secret)

Explore the Central Headquarters.

The Great City of Demacia (Secret)

Complete the assault to the Great City of Demacia.

Truth is a dark mirror (Secret)

Get Morgana’s vision.

Meltridge (Secret)

Stop the mage execution at Meltridge.

The end of the experiments (Secret)

End Hesbeth’s experiments.

The Great Mage Rebellion starts now

Complete the game.

The Use of Petricite

Unlock a spell from Leilani.

Ancient Power (Secret)

Unlock the Unchained Mode.

Spellcrafting

Unlock all spells

Make sure to use Sylas’ spell-steal on all of the enemies that appear. This will allow the spells to be purchasable from Leilani.

Call it ‘Redistribution of Magic’

Unlock all ultimates.

After fighting a boss, purchase the ultimate from Kara.

Full Equipped

Unlock all slots improvements.

You can pet the dog

Pet the dog, Sam

Found in the barracks in the Hideout.

You can pet the… horse

Pet the horse, Azucarillo

Found in the Great City of Demacia stage, to the stables in the left side of the map.

For Demacia (Secret)

Fight Garen at the beginning of the game.

Everfrost (Secret)

Defeat the Polar Lizard.

Big Helmet Bro (Secret)

Defeat the Giant’s Helm.

Past Trauma (Secret)

Defeat Rayn in Devineur.

Old Friend (Secret)

Defeat Wisteria in Devineur

I choose my shackles (Secret)

Fight Morgana.

Little Light (Secret)

Fight Rayn in Glyndemere.

No More Holding Back (Secret)

Defeat the Rattleclaw.

Friendly Fire (Secret)

Defeat Killan.

My Heart and Sword, Always for Demacia (Secret)

Defeat Garen.

I smell fear (Secret)

Defeat Jarvan IV and Shyvana.

True Power (Secret)

Defeat Wisteria in Meltridge.

Do you trust me? (Secret)

Defeat Wisteria.

Ternmoat Headquarters

Complete Ternmoat Headquarters assault.

Cypress Glen Headquarters

Complete Cypress Glen Headquarters assault.

Iffighain Headquarters

Complete Iffighain Headquarters assault.

Quickmoore Headquarters

Complete Quickmoore Headquarters assault.

Cloven Dell Headquarters

Complete Cloven Dell Headquarters assault.

Back to sleep, then…

Complete all secret lab raids.

Whispers in the Woods I

Complete the first enemy wave.

Whispers in the Woods II

Complete the second enemy wave.

Whispers in the Woods III

Complete the third enemy wave.

Whispers in the Woods IV

Complete the fourth enemy wave.

Embrace the Darkness (Secret)

Defeat Nocturne.

Elemental Master

Use opposite magics 150 times.

Hijack

Copy abilities from enemies 200 times.

Petricite Burst

Hook and whirl 100 times.

Chains master

Hook 10 times in less than 8 seconds

Pentakill

Kill 5 enemies at the same time.

Silverwing nest

Find all Silverwings.

The Unshackled (Secret)

Unlock all achievements.

That’s all 53 Achievements in The Mageseeker: A League of Legends Story!