We still don’t know too many specific plot points for the upcoming Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse movie, but we now know that it will feature a huge cliffhanger a la The Empire Strikes Back thanks to a recent interview with the directors.

Speaking with Total Film for their SFX magazine, co-director Kemp Powers said: “Across the Spider-Verse is a movie on its own, but it definitely ends on a bit of a cliffhanger. I think it’s a good cliffhanger. We hope that it’s a satisfying tee-up for what’s coming in the third film, because you want people to be excited about what’s coming next.”

He continued, “And it helps that we knew going in that this was part two of a three-part story. Since you already know that that third story is guaranteed, you can tackle it a bit differently. That being said, there’s a lot of key characters in this film, and there’s a story in this film that has an arc of its own that we needed to complete.”

Now, I don’t know about you, but hearing this is a bit worrying. It’s great to tease a cliffhanger, but then doesn’t it make the middle entry feel like a mere obligatory stepping stone on the way to a gigantic ending? It’s a similar issue that Infinity War and Endgame had — knowing going in that there’s a continuation of this story coming. You can act surprised all you want, but were you really shocked that half the Avengers (including the MCU’s Spider-Man) were (temporarily) snapped away by Thanos?

That’s not to say that the ride can’t be fun (Empire Strikes Back is the best Star Wars movie after all). Infinity War has its moments and WWE fans knew Zelina Vega had no shot of beating Rhea Ripley in the latter’s first title defense as Smackdown Women’s Champion. Into the Spider-Verse is arguably the best Spider-Man flick to date — so the trust is there in Powers and Co. that they will tell an intriguing story, even if it’s ultimately stake-less.

Live and breathe sports? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Across the Spider-Verse follows Miles Morales/Spider-Man (Shameik Moore) on another adventure with Gwen Stacy/Spider-Woman (Hailee Steinfeld) as they embark on a journey to save every universe from a new threat. In addition to Moore and Steinfeld returning, Jake Johnson returns as Peter B. Parker/Spider-Man, and Brian Tyree Henry and Luna Lauren Vélez return as Miles’s parents, Jefferson Davis and Rio Morales. Additionally, Daniel Kaluuya, Issa Rae, Jason Schwartzman, Rachel Dratch, and Oscar Isaac (who did make an appearance in the post-credits scene of Into the Spider-Verse), will voice characters in the film.

Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse was a smash hit for sony, grossing $375 million worldwide and won Best Animated Feature at the 2019 Oscars.

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse will be released on June 2.