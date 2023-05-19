In a nostalgic reflection on her first pregnancy, global superstar Rihanna has shared a series of captivating topless photos on Instagram. The 35-year-old singer, who is now expecting her second child with boyfriend A$AP Rocky, showcased the intimate moments captured during her pregnancy with RZA, who recently turned one, TMZ shares.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by badgalriri (@badgalriri)

The stunning images depict Rihanna posing confidently in front of palm trees and the breathtaking backdrop of the ocean, wearing nothing but thong bikini bottoms, a chain around her chest, and stiletto heels. The ethereal photos exude both sensuality and the celebration of motherhood.

Captioning the post, Rihanna introduced the series as “Rub on ya t**ties,” a playful nod to her journey through motherhood and the miraculous creation of life. She expressed her deep affection for her firstborn, RZA, humorously acknowledging his lack of awareness of his mother’s wild nature and the extent of her adoration.

Rihanna’s Instagram followers, numbering over 150 million, quickly flooded the comments section with compliments for the intimate maternity shoot. Rapper Bia deemed the photos “the most beautiful,” while Kathy Hilton expressed her admiration with a series of red heart emojis.

Rihanna on Motherhood

In a previous interview, Rihanna described her initial experience of motherhood as “legendary.” She marveled at how it reshapes one’s perspective, noting that the memories of life before becoming a mother gradually fade into insignificance. She emphasized the transformative nature of the journey, explaining that the emotions, desires, and interests of her previous self no longer resonate in the same way.

The announcement of Rihanna’s second pregnancy came in grand fashion during her performance at the Super Bowl, where her visible baby bump delighted fans. Since then, the singer has continued to captivate audiences, showcasing her bare bump and attending high-profile events like the Oscars and the Met Gala.

Reflecting on her current pregnancy, Rihanna revealed that it differs from her first experience, with no specific cravings but an abundance of nausea. Despite the differences, she expressed her enjoyment, feeling good and energized during this special time. Her love for RZA continues to grow, and she openly confessed her unwavering devotion and lack of guilt.