Robert A. Kotick, better known as Bobby Kotick, plans to step down and retire from his position as CEO of Activision Blizzard on December 29th. The decision comes not long (roughly two months) after Microsoft's Acquisition of Activision Blizzard, which sees the latter acquiring the former in a $68.7 billion dollar deal. Overall, the merger itself means a great deal to Xbox, who acquired the publisher of various massive titles.

Activision Blizzard CEO Bobby Kotick, stepping down after nearly 33 years, writes a farewell note to his staff: https://t.co/ghcKIn9ejp — Jason Schreier (@jasonschreier) December 20, 2023

Activision CEO Blizzard Bobby Kotick will step down from his position and retire on Friday, December 29th. His departure means Microsoft President of Game Content and Studios Matt Booty will receive more responsibilities. Additionally, a few other executives plan to leave the company shortly after:

Chief Communications Officer Lulu Meservey – End of January

Blizzard & King Vice Chairman Humam Sakhnini – End of December

More Executives leaving in March

Kotick sent a message to fellow employees. He started off talking about his first experiences in gaming and how his passion for them grew. Kotick went further on to explain the joys of being with the company he took over for so long.

“Perhaps the most important part of my job has been to help bring talented people together, provide the best resources possible, and foster an environment that encourages inspiration, creativity, and unwavering commitment to excellence. I cannot adequately express the pride I have in the people who continue to contribute to our success and all those who have helped throughout my 32 years leading this company. We are now part of the world’s most admired company. That isn’t an accident.”

Furthermore, Kotick spoke about his relationship with Phil Spencer:

“Phil Spencer has appreciated the magic of ABK for decades. When he approached Brian and me two years ago and proposed acquiring the company, it was immediately obvious that the combination of our businesses would enable us to continue to lead as the list of capable, well-resourced competitors grows. Phil shares our values and recognizes our talents. He is passionate about our games and the people who make them. He has bold ambition.”

Lastly, he ended the note excited for the future, congratulating the employees on all their hard work. “As we move into our next exciting chapter, you could not be in better hands. I will always be profoundly grateful to the people who contributed tirelessly to building this company and I am confident you will keep inspiring joy and uniting people through the power of play.”

Kotick's career with Activision began in 33 years ago in December of 1990. He and then-partner Brian Kelly purchased a 25% stake in Activision, which led to Activision being where it is today. Now, the company owns the rights to The Call of Duty, Crash Bandicoot, and Tony Hawk Pro Skater Franchises.

Although Kotick's career was full of plenty ups and downs, he lifted Activision from the ashes and into the forefront of the industry. Now, Activision stands as one of the premier gaming developers, cashing in on annual COD titles and other releases. In 2008, Activision merged with Blizzard, further cementing their place in the industry.

Phil Spencer also wrote a memo, taking time to honor Kotick's tenure in the industry. Spencer said that “Under Bobby’s watch, Activision Blizzard in its many incarnations has been an enduring pillar of video games. Whether it’s Call of Duty, World of Warcraft, Candy Crush Saga or any number of other titles, his teams have created beloved franchises and entertained hundreds of millions of players for decades. I’d like to thank Bobby—for his invaluable contributions to this industry, his partnership in closing the Activision Blizzard acquisition and his collaboration following the close—and I wish him and his family the very best in his next chapter.”

Overall, the future for Activision looks bright. Microsoft hopes the acquisitions leads to a bright future for them, one where Xbox consoles sell more than Playstation. However Xbox still has an uphill battle to fight against Nintendo and Sony.

