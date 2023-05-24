In Maroon 5’s new music video for Middle Ground, Adam Levine brought surprise appearances. His wife Behati Prinsloo and children Dusty Rose and Gio Grace appeared in the video. Their appearance is reminiscent of simpler times, and Levine calls it “very personal.”

The Middle Ground music video released on May 23. In the video, it’s the entire band sitting in one room playing the song in a more stripped back, acoustic style. It’s different than the more pop-y songs they’ve released in the past. The video also has family montages of them enjoying each others company. Prinsloo’s is first found in the video laughing and chatting with the Maroon 5 band at a picnic table. In another scene, Prinsloo can be seen sitting in her husband’s lap.

Their daughters are also seen crawling over their parents on a hammock. The girls also play with bubbles later on, adding to a sort of family playfulness. Those bubbles even make their way over to the recording studio cut scene.

Adam Levine told People about the making of the song and video, and how personal it was. “We wanted to let the lyrics tell the story and message, and allow the visuals to connect to the audience in a very personal and human way.”

“The creative was to focus on the band together through a series of documentary-like images and vignettes: showing the process of creating the track, a ‘making the song’ with the band playing, discussing things and working parts out, including the casual goofing-off moments,” said Levine. “But with a heartfelt and honest quality to it all.”