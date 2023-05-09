Adam McKay changed online video forever when he and Will Ferrell released the comedic short The Landlord and brought Funny Or Die to national prominence in the process. Now he’s trying to do it again with a more grandiose motive — releasing short viral-ready videos about the environment and climate crisis on his new non-profit media site Yellow Dot Studios to raise awareness about the urgency of climate action.

Much like with The Landlord, a full media empire is arising following the success of an initial breakout video. Last September, Adam McKay posted a spoof Chevron ad, called “The first truthful oil company ad,” that garnered over 4.5 million views in the first 24 hours.

The goal for Yellow Dot Studios is to produce similarly creative and humor-based quick-turnaround videos, memes and media that highlights the dire state of the current climate emergency.

Now the website is launching with another new Adam McKay-scripted fake ad, entitled “Big Money” with the accompanying description “It’s unregulated, gathers by the billions, causes inaction on the climate crisis, bank collapses, and an unaffordable life for billions of people. It sells itself, but now it has its own commercial. Raise a toast to what made it all possible.”

The tone of these first videos is very much in keeping with the satiric, topical and politically-relevant note struck by McKay in his Netflix hit environmental dark comedy feature Don’t Look Up, as well as the other recent McKay features Vice and The Big Short.

With the short form content strategy of Yellow Dot Studios, McKay seems to be trying to appeal to a younger generation, which has proven itself to be decidedly more motivated about taking action to help the warming planet.

As McKay explains on the website, “We’re launching Yellow Dot to combat, correct, and challenge decades of disinformation pushed by oil companies, and amplified by the politicians in their pocket and the large swaths of the media the polluters hold sway over. We aim to take the constant sales pitches and distorted realities that bombard most of us on a daily basis, shred them, and use the remains to tell a new story based on science and reality.” Then, as if to make sure you don’t think he’s taking himself too seriously, he adds “And yes that last sentence was sponsored by American Express.”

With Yellow Dot Studios, Adam McKay seems to be trying to raise awareness about the dire state of the planet with a little humor thrown in to make it more palatable. Here’s hoping it works.