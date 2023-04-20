He’s kind of a big deal. People know him. He’s been a race car driver, a basketball player, a soccer coach, a male figure skater, and now Will Ferrell is adding professional golfer to his impressive resume of sports roles. According to Deadline, Ferrell is set to star in a comedy TV series about a pro golfer who becomes the face of a controversial new league poised to rival the PGA.

Sound familiar? The series will undoubtedly poke fun at the ongoing drama that is the PGA/LIV Golf league feud, and the friction between its respective golfers. The beef is definitely ripe for parody, with big names on both sides leveling their fair share of trash talk every time a major roles around.

Ferrell has not been in a television comedy series since his days as a cast member on Saturday Night Live, the show that made him a household name. He did however recently star in a dark comedic drama limited series for Apple TV+ called The Shrink Next Door, alongside Paul Rudd.

The show will be produced by Will Ferrell & Jessica Elbaum’s Gloria Sanchez Productions and Rian Johnson & Ram Bergman’s T-Street, which currently produces Peacock’s comedy mystery series Poker Face.

It shouldn’t come as much of a surprise that big sports fan Ferrell is an avid golfer in real life. For the past twenty years, he has hosted The Will Powered Golf Classic, a fundraising event benefiting Cancer for College. Because if there’s one thing Will Ferrell knows, it’s how to stay classy.