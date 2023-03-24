Adam McKay is reportedly lining up an all-star cast for his next ensemble film, titled Average Height, Average Build. The Don’t Look Up director has his sights set on Robert Pattinson, Robert Downey Jr., Forest Whitaker, Amy Adams, and Till star Danielle Deadwyler for the project.

While McKay’s previous works, such as The Big Short and Succession, tackled pressing issues in society, Average Height, Average Build appears to be a black comedy that satirizes political corruption, according to Deadline. Robert Pattinson is said to play a serial killer who teams up with a lobbyist, portrayed by Adams, to change laws that make it easier for him to evade prosecution for his crimes. Meanwhile, Downey Jr. will reportedly play a retired cop who refuses to give up on the case.

Despite the star-studded cast and Adam McKay’s impressive track record, the project has faced some resistance from studios. Several have reportedly passed on it, while others are taking their time to evaluate the numbers. If the film were to go to a streaming platform, it would require significant up-front buyouts for the cast, which may be a hurdle for some studios.

Live and breathe sports? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Moreover, insiders suggest that the dark political comedy may not find a receptive audience in the current theatrical landscape. While McKay believes that the film will appeal to both sides of the political spectrum, not everyone feels the same. Even Apple, where McKay has a first-look deal, has yet to greenlight the project.

Nonetheless, the film marks a reunion for McKay and Adams, who previously collaborated on the Oscar-nominated Vice. For Pattinson, Average Height, Average Build offers an opportunity to showcase his range following his stint as Batman. The actor recently wrapped production on the sci-fi thriller Mickey 17, which has Bong Joon Ho directing.

Overall, Average Height, Average Build promises to be a star-studded blockbuster with an intriguing premise. Fans of McKay’s previous works will undoubtedly be excited to see what he has in store with this project.