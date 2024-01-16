Adam Peters has lofty goals as GM of the Commanders

The Washington Commanders have hired Adam Peters to become the team's new general manager, and Peters released a statement and got into his mission for the franchise after accepting the job.

“I am incredibly grateful to Josh Harris and the Washington Commanders ownership group for this once in a lifetime opportunity,” Adam Peters said, via Ben Standig of The Athletic. “My family and I are thrilled for the chance to be a part of the DMV community and look forward to connecting with such a storied, passionate Commanders' fan base. I am eternally grateful to the York family, John Lynch, Kyle Shanahan and the entire 49ers organization for an amazing experience. Throughout my career in the NFL, I've learned that successful organizations begin with a strong ownership group willing to commit the resources needed to foster a culture of winning. We have that here in Washington and it's my responsibility and privilege to carry out the mission of delivering a team that will ultimatley compete for Super Bowls. I know how much the Commanders mean to our fans, our owners, the legends who paved the way for this franchise, and the NFL. The work starts now.”

Peters brings a lot of experience from his days with the San Francisco 49ers, who are now one of the top teams in the league, and have been a Super Bowl contender in many recent years. The Commanders and new owner Josh Harris hope to replicate that success with Peters.

Up next for the Commanders is hiring a head coach, then deciding what to do in free agency before the NFL Draft, in which they have the No. 2 pick, and could grab a quarterback that Peters believes could be a franchise guy.