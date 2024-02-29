While Adam Sandler is known to use his comedic ways in which to make light of any situation but when it comes to Taylor Swift not even the funniest joke can ease his nerves when he's around her. The Wedding Singer actor recently had a conversation with Conan O'Brien on his show Conan O'Brien Needs A Friend about how starstruck he gets whenever he's close to the Midnights creator.
“What I have found is that people can be absolute icons, make the biggest stars in the world, but if they came along five years ago, I'm very happy to meet them, but they don't have that effect on me. I'm not like, ‘Oh my, oh my God,' you know, the way I would be from anybody that I saw,” Conan said.
“You know what — Taylor Swift. Because what she means to my kids, I get it a little jumpy,” Sandler responded. “Just 'cause I don't wanna blow it for my kids. So I'm a little like ‘Taylor Taylor,' like I talk a little too loud or something. I don't stay as cool as I can.”
Sandler was seen supporting Swift at her Eras Tour over the summer.
🏟️| Adam Sandler is in his Lover era at the concert tonight! #LATSTheErasTour pic.twitter.com/VQk7PCwloY
— Taylor Swift Updates 🤍 (@swifferupdates) August 10, 2023
Swift started back up her tour in late 2023 and is now fully immersed in her tour era as she finished stops in Australia this week. She'll be heading to Singapore from March 2 – 8. She will then go to Paris from May 9 – 11. After stops in Stockholm, Portugal, Spain, Lyon (France), United Kingdom, Ireland, Netherlands, Switzerland, Italy, Germany, Poland, Austria, London, Toronto, and Vancouver, she will make her way back to the United States in Miami in October.
She will also be planning on releasing her next album The Tortured Poets Department on April 17. Take a look at the tracklist below:
01 Fortnight [ft. Post Malone]
02 The Tortured Poets Department
03 My Boy Only Breaks His Favorite Toys
04 Down Bad
05 So Long, London
06 But Daddy I Love Him
07 Fresh Out the Slammer
08 Florida!!! [ft. Florence and the Machine]
09 Guilty as Sin?
10 Who’s Afraid of Little Old Me?
11 I Can Fix Him (No Really I Can)
12 LOML
13 I Can Do It With a Broken Heart
14 The Smallest Man Who Ever Lived
15 The Alchemy
16 Clara Bow
17 The Manuscript (Bonus Track)