In a candid cover story for Rolling Stone, Ice Spice shared the profound impact of her first major collaboration with Taylor Swift, a partnership that sparked not only a musical hit but a lasting friendship, according to Yahoo. Ice Spice recounted her initial reaction to receiving the news that Swift wanted her to remix “Karma” from her Midnights album. At the time, Ice was in her first New Jersey apartment with her producer Riot, when her manager broke the news.

“I remember my manager called me, and he usually texts, but he called, and he’s like, ‘You ready for this one?’” Ice recalled. Expecting bad news, she was overwhelmed with emotion when she learned Swift wanted her on the track. “I’m playing it cool on the phone. I’m like, ‘Oh, that’s cool. Super cool.’ And then I hang up the phone, and I’m hysterically crying,” Ice shared. The experience was a surreal moment for the rising rapper, who felt as though she was living in a dream.

The remix of “Karma” arrived in April 2023, marking the beginning of a genuine bond between the two artists. Ice Spice considers Swift to be her “closest celebrity friend,” and their connection extends beyond professional collaboration. However, Ice Spice faced skepticism about the authenticity of their friendship, with some suggesting Swift’s interest was merely a strategic move.

Navigating Public Scrutiny and Personal Bonds

The friendship between Ice Spice and Taylor Swift has not been without controversy. When Swift was linked to The 1975’s Matty Healy in May 2023, the spotlight on their relationship intensified. Healy faced backlash for making insensitive remarks about Ice Spice during a February 2023 interview, where he laughed at derogatory comments made by the host. Although Healy later apologized during a concert in Auckland, his comments resurfaced, stirring up further discussion.

Despite this, Ice Spice remained steadfast in her support of Swift. She dismissed the idea that Swift’s interest in her was superficial, emphasizing their genuine connection. “Taylor f–ks with me. She’s so funny. I think our personalities mesh really well,” Ice Spice asserted. Her comments highlight the depth of their relationship and counter the notion that it’s merely a publicity stunt.

As Ice Spice continues to rise in the music industry, her friendship with Taylor Swift stands as a testament to the unexpected and heartfelt connections that can emerge from the world of celebrity. The remix of “Karma” was more than a career milestone; it marked the beginning of a meaningful friendship that defies industry skepticism.