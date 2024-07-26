In addition to being one of the world's largest recording artists, Taylor Swift has another role — a godmother to this famous couple's children.

In the Tortured Poets Department creator's Instagram Story Thursday (July 25), Swift revealed that she is the godmother of Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds kids.

“Shout out to Wade Wilson, aka my godkids' sperm donor!” Swift wrote referencing Reynolds' character Deadpool's real name.

“Over the past few years I have watched one of my best friends on this planet pour every bit of his heart, soul, sweat, time, energy, jokes, pain, joy, rebellion, darkness, and magic into this film. He's created the best work of his life, and this film feels like an actual joy portal, a wild escape from reality, and an abs sandwich. I don't know how he did it.”

“But that's just Hugh for you!” she joked, adding, “These other randoms crashed the photo we were too polite to ask them to leave.”

Deadpool and Wolverine that hits theaters tomorrow (July 26).

Lively and Reynolds just welcomed their fourth child in February 2023 named Olin. The couple are also parents to daughters James, 9, Inez, 7, and Betty, 4.

Her godchildren have even gotten shoutouts in her music with the song “Betty” from her 2020 album Folklore. In the song, all of Lively and Reynold's older children's names are mentioned in it.

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's Relationship

While Lively and Reynolds are a star couple and besties with the pop star, Swift's relationship with NFL star Travis Kelce is getting more serious. As Swift finishes up her international Eras Tour at the end of the year and Kelce soon returns to training camp, they are holding onto the last few moments they have together before their schedules get more hectic.

“They knew their time together like this was coming to an end, and he made sure to spend every minute he could with Taylor,” the insider adds per People.

Their bond has only gotten stronger over the past few months and the insider shares that they have been working out to fill the time away they do have to spend with each other due to their hectic lifestyles.

“It’s definitely tough to be apart, but they do everything they can to make it work and show up for each other,” the source says. “They’re so in love and very, very happy together. All their friends and family can see it.”

This is not the first time the couple's family and friends have weighed in on their relationship.

“Travis' friends think this is the real deal for him,” the insider told People back in November. “They're still a little shocked by all of it — that he's dating Taylor Swift, but they've seen how down to earth she is with his friends and family.”