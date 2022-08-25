Adam Schefter’s 1-word analysis of Rams-Bengals brawl, Aaron Donald helmet swinging

ESPN NFL insider Adam Schefter typically provides in-depth insight when covering football. However, his analysis of Aaron Donald swinging helmets during the recent Los Angeles Rams-Cincinnati Bengals brawl was blunt to say the least.

Schefter shared the following Tweet with a clip from NFL Live with his 1-word analysis of the situation.

Analysis of today’s brawl between the Rams and the Bengals on ESPN’s NFL Live: pic.twitter.com/WZked4ovG8 — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) August 25, 2022

“Assault… assault!” Schefter said.

Although his response drew laughs from the NFL Live crew, he isn’t wrong in his assessment. Swinging helmets during a brawl could lead to serious injuries.

Fortunately, Rams head coach Sean McVay said he did not believe there were injuries following the melee. Nevertheless, McVay was furious because of the possibility of injuries.

“I don’t know what I was, I just see guys swinging and some guys have helmets on, some don’t, you just never know what can occur. My biggest concern is unnecessary injuries,” McVay said.

We understand that Adam Schefter believes this was assault. But will the NFL think the same way?

There is a strong chance that Aaron Donald ends up receiving a suspension. And based on his actions in the video, the suspension could be for a long time. It should be noted that Donald was not the only troublemaker in the Rams-Bengals brawl. So there could be a number of players who receive suspensions and/or fines.

But it will certainly hurt the Rams if Aaron Donald ends up missing a significant amount of time. Los Angeles is aiming to repeat as Super Bowl champions and need Donald on the field.