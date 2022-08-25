Sean McVay angrily reacts to Rams bonkers joint practice brawl with Bengals

The Los Angeles Rams and Cincinnati Bengals got into a brawl at a joint practice on Thursday. Although they are set to play each other on Saturday in the preseason finale, the league probably should have reconsidered placing last year’s Super Bowl opponents in the same practice together. There was destined to be some kind of issue. However, this brawl was intense to say the least.

Rams head coach Sean McVay voiced his frustration following the melee, via Jourdan Rodrigue.

“I don’t know what I was, I just see guys swinging and some guys have helmets on, some don’t, you just never know what can occur. My biggest concern is unnecessary injuries.”

Rodrigue added that McVay was “furious.” He also reportedly said that he believed there were no injuries on the Rams side.

The last thing that both the Rams and Bengals need ahead of the season is injuries or suspensions. Both teams are looking to reach the Super Bowl again and want to get the season started on the right foot. It is yet to be seen if any injuries emerged from the brawl on either side. But there will likely be punishment for the players involved.

According to Bengals reporter Paul Dehner Jr, Rams superstar defensive end Aaron Donald “had a Bengals helmet in his hand and was swinging it repeatedly.”

The following video and picture help to confirm Dehner Jr’s report.

Deleted video of Aaron Donald swinging a helmet at bengals players. pic.twitter.com/dHCAGN8Bby — Not Jake 🥷🏻 (@CincyHub) August 25, 2022

This is not a good look for the Rams or Bengals. Saturday’s preseason finale will be must-watch action following this incident.