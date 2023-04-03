In case any further proof was needed to show that streaming services are going to be transitioning into the theatrical sphere even more so than in the past, Apple and Sony Pictures have set a Thanksgiving theatrical release for Riley Scott’s upcoming historical epic, Napoleon.

The news of Napoleon’s theatrical window comes very soon after Killers of the Flower Moon was announced for a theatrical release after its Cannes Film Festival world premiere and before an unspecified streaming release date on Apple TV+. This also comes shortly after rumors swirled that the Academy may move the goalposts for streaming services hoping to get into the Best Picture race.

The Hollywood Reporter reported that Riley Scott’s Napoleon will be released in theaters on November 22, one day before Thanksgiving, and similarly to Scorsese’s upcoming film, a streaming release date on Apple TV+ is yet to be announced. Napoleon’s main competition on the day of release is Disney’s Wish, a film celebrating Disney’s 100th anniversary, though it will be dealing with the looming box office of The Marvels (November 10), The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songsbirds and Snakes and Trolls Band Together (both set for November 17 releases).

Napoleon will once again reunite Scott with Joaquin Phoenix after Gladiator in 2000 and is a depiction of Napoelon’s rise to power through the lens of Empress Joséphine (Vanessa Kirby). The film’s screenplay was written by David Scarpa, who wrote Scott’s 2017 film, All the Money in the World.

Napoleon will be released in theaters on November 22 and will be released on Apple TV+ at a later date.