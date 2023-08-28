Adele ran to the defense of a fan being harassed by security at one of her recent Las Vegas shows.

In a video from a TikTok user @adeleslittleloveee (via PopCrave), a fan sitting in the front row of one of Adele's “Weekends with Adele” shows standing up and enjoying the show. Initially, one woman — it's unclear if she was a fan or security — comes over to him and asks him to look behind him. From the video's perspective, it does appear that most of the crowd was sitting. But this wouldn't be the first time this fan was condemned.

Video of the excited fan Adele defended against security at a recent show of hers in Las Vegas. pic.twitter.com/VZfxoPJup3 — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) August 28, 2023

Later on, when other fans were standing, this fan was approached by a man in a suit (presumably security). The fan is in shock during the song, and the security guard is attempting to calm him down when the fan promises “I'll stay calm” and apologizes for his antics. It's unclear what the guard is saying, but someone next to the fan asks, “I mean, we can sing though, right?”

Live and breathe pop culture? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending entertainment news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

The security guard begins to answer before Adele stepped in. After telling the band to stop mid-song, the “Hello” singer called out the securtity guards and those bothering the fan. “What's going on with that young man there? He's been bothered so much since I came on for standing up. What's going on with him?” she asked.

As she continued, other security guards pulled away the main one talking to the fan. Another security guard came over and told him, “You don't have to sit down.” Adele continued asking why they are bothering him and asked them to leave him alone. “They won't bother you again, my darling,” she told the fan before asking the band to start again.

She explained the situation to the rest of the crowd who couldn't see it and concluded, “He's here to have fun — all of you are here to have fun. Let's get on with it.”

The “Weekends with Adele” residency will conclude on November 4.