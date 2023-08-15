Adele's Las Vegas residency at the Colosseum at Caesars Palace has been making headlines, and her recent gesture toward a fan couple during her show added an unforgettable moment to her Weekends with Adele series. While fans are strictly prohibited from bringing signs to the concert, a sneaky couple managed to slip in a placard reading “Adele will you do our gender reveal?” Their daring move paid off as Adele stopped the show to help them make the announcement, according to TMZ.

In a video shared on social media platforms like TikTok and Instagram, Chris Dare and his wife Shantelle Lord were brought to the front of the stage by Adele herself. After learning their names, Adele excitedly revealed to the audience, “Shantelle and Chris are having a baby.” The revelation was met with cheers and applause from the crowd.

The singer, who has a 10-year-old son named Angelo, then inquired about the baby's gender. Shantelle, who is 18 weeks pregnant, disclosed that they had been waiting to find out the gender until attending Adele's show. Filled with enthusiasm, Adele made the grand reveal that the couple is expecting a baby boy. The joy was palpable as all three of them, along with the entire audience, celebrated the exciting news.

The UK artist, moved by the heartwarming moment, became emotional and apologized to the crowd before playfully suggesting that Chris and Shantelle should handle her next gender reveal “if and when” she becomes pregnant again. In a previous interview with Elle in 2022, Adele expressed her desire to have more children in the future, but her focus is currently on her residency, which is scheduled to run until November.