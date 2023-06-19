What's going on with Adele? As of now, she's in Las Vegas for a residency, and she will be for the next five months. There, she's building her skill in performance and growing her wealth. Unfortunately for her, while she was there, she developed a skin infection called jock itch, per TMZ.

While speaking with some fans after her show, Adele shared some intimate details about her body. She told everyone she'd been diagnosed with the fungal infection called jock itch. Jock itch, as it's colloquially known, is a fungal infection that affects the skin of the genitals, inner thighs, and buttocks. It's an itchy, red rash most commonly caused by wearing tight-fitting clothing that traps in moisture. Many athletes develop the condition, thus the name.

For Adele, that's exactly how she got it. For her shows, she wears Spanx to ensure her costumes fit. Combined with the hot lights and hours of performance and set, she was destined to get the uncomfortable rash. The Rolling In The Deep singer noticed the classic red rash and consulted a doctor who diagnosed her with the condition.

The singer joked that the condition she was more athletic than she was, saying hilariously: “So it looks like I am an athlete basically, so I have to squirt it on myself. I don't know why the f**k I just told you that!”

With five months left of her Las Vegas residency, she mentioned she wants to get her jock itch under control, no need to suffer.