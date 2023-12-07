Grammy winning artist Adele is very excited that Dua Lipa is back with new music and discusses her fandom in new interview.

She had a very detailed interview with The Hollywood Reporter that covered a ton about the singer. In one part, she discusses her love for Lipa.

Adele discusses her excitement for Dua Lipa

She had a lot to say When asked about some of her favorite records of the year. “SZA's was definitely my favorite,” she started with. “I'm also very excited that Dua Lipa is back.”

The Grammy winner then talks about Lipa's comeback. “When I first ever heard — (starts singing) ‘I've got new rules, I count 'em' — that song (New Rules), I remember saying to my manager, ‘Whoa.'”

Apparently, she thought that Dua should be the next massive star in music.

“I was like, ‘She should be the next big pop girl.' And she is. I'm so excited she's back. She wasn't even gone for very long. I couldn't work like that either. It's too much. I can't cope sharing myself all the time,” she added.

She elaborated, “I'd be that plastic bag blowing in the wind that Katy Perry sings about. But I'm excited that she's back.”

As for Dua Lipa, recently, she said her new album will have psychedelic pop vibes on The Tonight Show starring Jimmy Fallon, according to Yahoo Entertainment. The first single from the new album, Houdini, came out in November.

We'll see if Adele has more to say about Dua Lipa when her album is out in 2024.