Adele announced via Instagram that she's postponing several of her Las Vegas residency dates due to an illness.
The 16-time Grammy winner wrote, “Sadly I have to take a beat and pause my Las Vegas residency. I was sick at the end of the last leg and all the way through my break. I hadn't quite gotten the chance to get back to full health before the shows resumed and now I'm sick again, and unfortunately it's all taken a toll on my voice. And so on Doctor's orders I have no choice but to rest thoroughly.”
The shows impacted are all in March.
“The remaining [five] weekends of this leg are being postponed to a later date,” she continued.
“We are already working out the details and you will be sent the information asap,” the singer added.
In the caption, Adele wrote, “I love you, I'll miss you like mad and I'm sorry for the inconvenience.”
According to The Hollywood Reporter, she announced in October 2023 that she was extending Weekends with Adele at Caesars Palace's The Colosseum from January to June 2024. Her residence was supposed to start in 2022. However it was postponed due to production delays as well as some of her team stricken with COVID-19.
In November 2022, her residency officially kicked off up to March 2023. Adele then announced another leg which ran from June to November 2023. An additional 32 new dates were confirmed this year. The singer performs two show every weekend.
Weekends with Adele's set list is the longest of her career and includes songs from several of her four studio albums. The shows begin with a minimalist set, with just the singer and a pianist. Later numbers include a band, background vocalists as well as an orchestra. It also has pyrotechnics, a waterfall and a pool.
Adele also announced earlier this month that due to “phenomenal demand” she's going to take the Weekends show in Munich in August. The original dates were for Aug. 2-3 and 9-10. She added four more dates for Aug. 14-16 and 23-24. No word yet if the Vegas postponement will affect the Munich dates.