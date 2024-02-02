Adele extends her Munich residency with four more dates in August.

After Adele wraps up her Last Vegas residency, Weekends with Adele, in June, she will make her way to Munich, Germany. Fans hoping to catch the “Skyfall” singer live will have more chances than originally thought.

Four more nights

The singer announced on February 2 that she has added four new dates due to “phenomenal demand.” In addition to the August 2-3 and 9-10 dates announced, she will also play on August 14, 16, and 23-24.

For further details and to register for tickets, please go to https://t.co/4ioLMlWTp3 pic.twitter.com/cTtjpCQ5Po — Adele (@Adele) February 2, 2024

This will mark Adele's second concert residency. Her one in Las Vegas is set to conclude on June 15, 2024, after 100 shows. It commenced on November 18, 2022, at the Colosseum at Caesars Palace and has been going strong since.

The Las Vegas residency marked her first live performances in a half-decade. She had previously embarked on three headlining tours of her own.

She is not the only artist to recently get into the concert residency game. Kelly Clarkson is currently playing the “Chemistry” residency there at the Bakkt Theater. After 14 shows, the residency is set to wrap up on February 10, 2024. U2 is also embarking on their first-ever concert residency at the Sphere. They are commemorating their 1991 album, Achtung Baby, by playing the album in full for the first time.

Adele is an award-winning singer-songwriter. She has released four studio albums to date, her most recent being 30 in 2021, and has already amassed 25 Grammy nominations. She has won 16 awards, her most recent being Best Pop Solo Performance for “Easy on Me.” At the Oscars, she won Best Original Song for writing “Skyfall” for the James Bond film.