A recent video showed an Adele fan proposing to her during a show. Her retort resulted in sparking marriage rumors with Rich Paul.

In a viral video, Adele is seen responding to a female fan's proposal. During a show of her Las Vegas residency, “Weekends with Adele,” she went out into the crowd to talk to fans. That's when the spontaneous proposal happened.

Live and breathe pop culture? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending entertainment news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Adele reacts to fan saying she wants to marry her: “You can’t marry me, I’m straight, my love. And my husband’s here tonight.” pic.twitter.com/icV6g6mJNj — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) September 18, 2023

“Everyone has COVID,” the singer began. “And I can't possibly — I'm not saying you've got COVID — but you can't marry me. I'm straight, my love.”

She added that her “husband” was in attendance that night, sparking rumors of Adele being married to Paul. While she never name-dropped him, it's known that Adele has been seeing Rich Paul. Perhaps it was a slip of the tongue, but until it's clarified, the internet has gone wild speculating.

Since November 18, 2022, Adele has been doing her “Weekends with Adele” shows at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace in Las Vegas. The residency is due to wrap up on November 4, 2023.

Adele is a Grammy, Oscar, Emmy, and Golden Globe-winning artist. Her four studio albums, 19, 21, 25, and 30, have gained her worldwide recognition. In 2013, she won an Oscar for Best Original Song for Skyfall (which remains one of the best James Bond theme songs).

Throughout her career, Adele has also won 16 Grammy Awards out of 25 nominations. Her most recent win came for “Easy on Me” in 2023, winning Best Pop Solo Performance. Prior to her Las Vegas shows, the “Hello” singer had taken a lengthy break from performing. Hopefully, with the end of her residency, she either has an expansive tour or new material in the works.