With the Minnesota Timberwolves stumbling out of the gates with an 8-9 record to start the season, All-Star Anthony Edwards will be tasked with helping to pull his team out of the rubble. He'll have to have another career year while rocking his signature Adidas AE 1 sneakers, which we'll see release in an all-new colorway this December.

Check our Sneakers news for more upcoming releases and breaking content!

This particular Anthony Edwards model will come in the low-top version and have been rumored to serve as his upcoming shoe for the Christmas holiday. Sporting a new stunning colorway along the already classic silhouette, the “Blue Burst” Adidas AE 1 Low is next up on the release calendar for the Timberwolves' star.

Adidas AE 1 Low “Blue Burst”

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet



The newest AE 1 Low will come in Blue Burst/Core Black/Cloud White in a continuation of the brand's ever-expanding color palette for the signature model. Based in black mesh and a herringbone Adidas outsole, the TPU molded upper dons a stunning metallic blue color that reveals pink hues in certain lighting. The low-top version has been a go-to for Edwards throughout this season and we should see him rocking something similar during the NBA Christmas showcase.

The Adidas AE 1 Low “Blue Burst” is expected to drop December 14, 2024 for a standard retail tag of $110. The shoes will see a release on Adidas as well as select retailers like FootLocker, coming both in adult and GS sizing for the whole family. Expect these to be one of the many AE 1 release coming up in the next few months while we patiently wait for the announcement of the Adidas AE 2.

What do you think of this newest colorway? Is this a must-cop?