With the Minnesota Timberwolves stumbling out of the gates with an 8-9 record to start the season, All-Star Anthony Edwards will be tasked with helping to pull his team out of the rubble. He'll have to have another career year while rocking his signature Adidas AE 1 sneakers, which we'll see release in an all-new colorway this December.

Check our Sneakers news for more upcoming releases and breaking content!

This particular Anthony Edwards model will come in the low-top version and have been rumored to serve as his upcoming shoe for the Christmas holiday. Sporting a new stunning colorway along the already classic silhouette, the “Blue Burst” Adidas AE 1 Low is next up on the release calendar for the Timberwolves' star.

Adidas AE 1 Low “Blue Burst”

Related Minnesota Timberwolves NewsArticle continues below
Alperen Sengun makes triple-double history not even Nikola Jokic achieved
Alperen Sengun makes triple-double history not even Nikola Jokic achieved
Rockets vs. Timberwolves prediction, odds, pick for NBA Cup 2024
Rockets vs. Timberwolves prediction, odds, pick for NBA Cup 2024
Celtics’ Jayson Tatum drops the mic on Anthony Edwards after Timberwolves clash
Celtics’ Jayson Tatum drops the mic on Anthony Edwards after Timberwolves clash


The newest AE 1 Low will come in Blue Burst/Core Black/Cloud White in a continuation of the brand's ever-expanding color palette for the signature model. Based in black mesh and a herringbone Adidas outsole, the TPU molded upper dons a stunning metallic blue color that reveals pink hues in certain lighting. The low-top version has been a go-to for Edwards throughout this season and we should see him rocking something similar during the NBA Christmas showcase.

The Adidas AE 1 Low “Blue Burst” is expected to drop December 14, 2024 for a standard retail tag of $110. The shoes will see a release on Adidas as well as select retailers like FootLocker, coming both in adult and GS sizing for the whole family. Expect these to be one of the many AE 1 release coming up in the next few months while we patiently wait for the announcement of the Adidas AE 2.

What do you think of this newest colorway? Is this a must-cop?