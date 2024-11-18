Anthony Edwards and the Minnesota Timberwolves have some unfinished business to tend to this season and they're gearing up for another deep run through the NBA's Western Conference. Edwards is also continuing to sport his popular signature Adidas AE 1 sneakers, which many argue have been the best debut sneaker for any athlete since Michael Jordan. We'll see yet another inventive colorway don the versatile sneakers as we enter 2025, the Year of the Snake.

The Adidas AE 1 has quickly become a cultural phenomenon backed by the generational play of Anthony Edwards. Adidas put together the perfect marketing campaign behind the face of their brand and the results have been sensational, with numerous iterations of the AE 1 selling out within minutes of their release.

The silhouette of the AE 1 is simple, yet effective with its unique construction and possibilities for endless color combinations. Come next year, we'll see the popular AE 1 honoring the Year of the Snake on the Chinese Zodiac calendar.

Adidas AE 1 “Year of the Snake”

The newest Adidas AE 1 will return in its low-top construction, sporting a slightly lower ankle collar than the original AE 1. The futuristic TPU molded upper will feature translucent, color-changing hues resembling pink, blue, silver, and other iridescent shades throughout. The inner boot is made of mesh and will feature a subtle snakeskin pattern to further the Chinese Zodiac theme. It's commonplace to see brands like Adidas and Nike pay tribute to the Chinese New Year given the massive reach of the NBA overseas.

The Adidas AE 1 Low “Year of the Snake” is expected to drop January 18, 2025 for a standard retail tag of $125. The shoes will release on Adidas and will become available at very select Adidas retailers in limited quantities. Expect this to be a very sought-after release due to their exclusive nature.