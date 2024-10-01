The hottest basketball sneaker of the last year is finally back and Timberwolves' franchise star Anthony Edwards will be honoring Minnesota's roots with this next release. With his debut signature sneaker, the Adidas AE 1, soaring to astronomical heights over the last few months, Adidas will continue to update colorways and bring new looks to the classics in the making.

With rumors and leaks already swirling around the upcoming follow-up Adidas AE 2, Adidas seems to only be getting started with their plans for the Adidas AE 1. We've already seen a plethora of colorways surrounding Anthony Edwards' journey including a Georgia Bulldogs red iteration and multiple Timberwolves' colorways. This next drop will pay homage to Minnesota and their affinity for the color purple.

Hailing from Minneapolis, Minnesota, Rock & Roll legend Prince made the color purple synonymous with both his personal style and the state from which he came. The Timberwolves previously had their own Nike City Edition jerseys to honor the musician as well, so it's only right that Edwards follows suit with his signature kicks.

Adidas AE 1 “Light Purple”

The Adidas AE 1 returns in its usual high-top form with the unique TPU-molded upper that has become iconic since its release. The upper is adorned with the regal light purple color shining throughout and extends to the rubber treaded outsole in the same hue. We see the final hit of purple along the oversized Adidas logo along the back heel and the smaller AE logo on the tongue tab. Per usual, the inner boot of the shoe's structure will be done in black fabric material. All in all, this is another hit within the Adidas AE 1 line and these are the perfect sneaker for any Minnesota native.

The Adidas AE 1 “Light Purple” will release October 5, 2024 for their usual retail tag of $120. The shoes will follow previous releases and drop on Adidas as well as select Adidas retailers like FootLocker. Don't miss out on your chance to grab the hottest hooping shoes of 2024!

