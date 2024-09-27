With the fall semester in full swing and students filling classrooms, Adidas is getting in on the excitement of the HBCU homecoming season. In preparation for the upcoming celebrations, the brand has announced the release of a new collection of Crazy 8 Low sneakers, specifically designed for several HBCUs. This exclusive line will drop just in time for homecoming week at select schools in October.

The HBCUs being honored with their signature sneaker colorways include Alabama State University, Alcorn State University, the University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff, Grambling State University, and Prairie View A&M University. Each school’s unique color palette will be proudly displayed in the design, celebrating its rich history and strong athletic traditions.

Homecoming at HBCUs is a vibrant celebration that unites students, alumni, and the community through spirited events like pep rallies, step shows, and football games. It’s a time to showcase school pride, with fashion playing a key role in expressing loyalty and tradition. Adidas’ new HBCU-themed sneaker collection offers a fresh way for students and alumni to elevate their homecoming style while representing their institutions.

Earlier this year, Adidas launched new sneakers inspired by HBCUs to celebrate Black History Month, per a report by Sports Illustrated’s Kicks Fan Nation. In partnership with NBA stars Trae Young, James Harden, Damian Lillard, Anthony Edwards, and Donovan Mitchell, the renowned shoe company introduced player-specific colorways reflecting Black culture’s and HBCUs’ significance.

The new Crazy 8 Lows feature a bold leather-based upper with eye-catching patent leather Three Stripes on the sides. Adidas has gone the extra mile by incorporating each school’s mascot on the tongue of the sneakers, adding an extra layer of pride for students and alumni alike.

These HBCU-themed Crazy 8 Lows will hit Adidas.com on October 1, retailing at $120 per pair. Whether you’re stepping onto the yard or cheering from the stands, these sneakers offer a fresh way to represent your school spirit during homecoming week.