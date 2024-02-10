Adidas has collaborated with James Harden, Trae Young, Damian Lillard, Anthony Edwards, and Donovan Mitchell to launch a collection of shoes inspired by HBCUs.

Adidas has launched new sneakers inspired by HBCUs to celebrate Black History Month, per a report by Sports Illustrated's Kicks Fan Nation. In partnership with NBA stars Trae Young, James Harden, Damian Lillard, Anthony Edwards, and Donovan Mitchell, the renowned shoe company has introduced player-specific colorways exclusively for Adidas's partner schools. This collaboration includes Alabama State, Alcorn State, Prairie View A&M, the University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff, and Grambling.

Although the shoes are not for sale, the men's and women's basketball teams for both institutions will wear these shoes during the year. Also of note, the University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff is the only institution receive custom AE 1 player exclusives this season.

The gold-themed player-exclusive shoes will feature the signature shoes of Anthony Edwards, Damian Lillard, and Donovan Mitchell while the purple-themed player-exclusive shoes will feature the signature shoes of James Harden and Trae Young.

Adidas's collaboration with HBCU sports programs is exemplified by this move. In February 2023, Adidas extended its partnership with Grambling and introduced an exclusive colorway for Grambling State University x D.O.N. Issue #4 ahead of the 2023 NBA All-Star Weekend HBCU Classic.

“It’s really exciting to be a part of this moment with Adidas and Grambling State University,” Donovan Mitchell said at the time. “Im proud to be giving back to the community, both with Adidas extending its partnership and with the release of the D.O.N. Issue #4 exclusive colorway at All-Star Weekend.”

In 2022, Adidas also partnered with UNCF to award $10,000 worth of scholarships to 55 students with 55% of the students attending HBCUs.