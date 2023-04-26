A fan of Pokemon since Red, Blue, and Yellow, Ziggy (also known as Sk3pt1c), writes mostly about anything and everything there is to know about Pokemon. An esports marketer by day and a host/voice-over/voice actor by night.

Advance Wars 1+2: Re-Boot Camp has been released for the Nintendo Switch after delays from previously and has brought back two classic Game Boy Advance games combined into one for the more modern times. The portable strategy game Advance Wars and Advance Wars 2: Black Hole Rising were both hits when it was released for the handheld console over about 20 years ago. We’ll let you in on all the gameplay of Advance Wars 1+2: Re-Boot Camp and how long to beat the game.

Advance Wars 1+2: Re-Boot Camp Gameplay

For those that were not able to play the series before, Advance Wars takes place in a cutesy world full of warring factions and things start when the Blue Moon army invades its orange neighbors all of a sudden. Advance Wars 1+2: Re-Boot Camp gameplay You will take control of an army through a series of skirmishes that span the globe and eventually pull in a few other color-coded countries. The Advance Wars 1+2: Re-Boot Camp is a combat, turn-based game that features a lot of common tropes of the genre. Depending on which map you are on, you may have access to different types of troops: Groumd, Naval, and Aerial. There is a Rock, Paper, Scissors-like structure that determines which are strong against the other and weak against the remaining. You will have to deal with different terrains like mountains, forests, and the pesky fog of war that can cloud large parts of the map. During most levels, the goal is either to eliminate all your opponent’s units or capture their headquarters, but some stages switch it up by asking you to control the map by capturing cities and select buildings.

How long to play the game?

Advance Wars 1+2: Re-Boot Camp will set you back around 40 hours to beat and that includes both Advance Wars and Advance Wars 2: Black Hole Rising. Of course, this number depends on the player’s knowledge of the Advance Wars series and strategy games in general. Those that were able to play the game before may easily breeze through it in less time and wouldn’t have problems as the difficulty of both games increases.

As much as the graphics have been overhauled for the remake, the gameplay balance for both games was left untouched. It helped that both games were extremely polished with little to no issues when first released. This made that only a few quality-of-life changes to cut down on some of the repetitive actions were necessary.

Both games in Advance Wars 1+2: Re-Boot Camp are not the same in length as Advance Wars would take around 15 to 20 hours to finish while Advance Wars 2: Black Hole Rising will take much longer at around 25 to 30 hours to beat.

These numbers, again, are only counted for the main story of the games to see it to the end and do not include optional objectives that you can do or replay older missions to get better rankings in the game. The remake also contains multiplayer to battle against other players online and locally, and a map editor for players to up the ante and create their own custom battlefields to the test.

Ultimately, the game is as fun as it was before with a touch of modern technology and with a lot of opportunity to go against friends locally and opponents online.

