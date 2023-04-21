A fan of Pokemon since Red, Blue, and Yellow, Ziggy (also known as Sk3pt1c), writes mostly about anything and everything there is to know about Pokemon. An esports marketer by day and a host/voice-over/voice actor by night.

After two delays from its original release date of December 2021, we finally get WayForwards’ Advance Wars 1+2: Reboot Camp. The original games were released back in the Game Boy Advance back in 2001 and 2003. Advance Wars is a turn-based tactical action game that features some of the slickest and most deceptively deep moves in a game of this genre. In this article, we talk about Advance Wars 1+2 Re-Boot Camp’s review scores and rating. Does the game still hold up like it used to or did it fall short of the expectations of fans in the Nintendo Switch adaptation of the game?

Advanced Wars 1+2 Re-Boot Camp Gets Great Scores

Well, it’s not really a surprise to us anymore that this remake had great scores from many critics. Even though the game had a lot of big expectations from old gamers that enjoyed the game in what seems to be a console from a long time ago (Gameboy Advance), the game’s translation to the latest Nintendo console has made great strides providing the same cartoon-ish experience while utilizing some of the more modern technology that there is to offer today. Listed below are the Advanced Wars 1+2: Re-Boot Camp review scores and ratings.

Player2 scored Advanced Wars 1+2: Re-Boot Camp an 8.3 out of 10.

There are options for replay outside of the two original games once you have made your way through the campaigns, including a War Room to challenge yourself further, local and online Versus modes, and the ability to design your own maps to play against others. For those of us who enjoy gaming alone, it is great to have options that are not only embedded in the campaign.

Advance Wars 1+2 Re-Boot Camp may not have the character investment of Nintendo’s recent strategy darlings in the Fire Emblem or Tactics Ogre series, but it is a solid strategy series that has been reintroduced for a new generation. It has the approachability and imagination of the toybox. WayForward has done an amazing job and I am a happy new fan of the series and cannot wait to play and replay at my pace.

Screen Rant scored Advanced Wars 1+2: Re-Boot Camp a 9 out of 10.

Advance Wars 1+2: Re-Boot Camp features a custom map creator that is easy and fun to use, with the player selecting tiles and units as they see fit to try and create new scenarios. These can then be played locally as well as online, giving the players something to do if they have exhausted the campaigns and the other options mentioned above. All in all, there’s an awful lot of material to be found in these remakes.

As such, Advance Wars 1+2: Re-Boot Camp is a fantastic remake of the Game Boy Advance titles. Those who enjoyed the originals will no doubt appreciate seeing the games reworked in a faithful way, while new players will find a pair of turn-based tactics games that are a great choice for newcomers to the genre or those who want something bright and engaging on the go.

Hobby Consolas scored Advanced Wars 1+2: Re-Boot Camp a 9 out of 10.

Advance Wars 1+2 Re-Boot Camp may seem like a children’s game or even a “minor” game seeing only the screenshots. And it certainly lacks the sophistication (call it depth, call it filler) of other strategy and RPGs like Fire Emblem Engage.

Certainly, we wish he had devoted some more care to the story, at least a more credible premise to hook us … but he does not need it!

The gameplay is excellent and never ceases to surprise us throughout its long campaigns, with scenarios and situations sometimes of the most bizarre.

In most levels, in fact, parts with a lot of disadvantages against the rival, so you must win by taking gold from the few resources you have … and simply, being smarter than your opponent. It is an immense satisfaction… and addictive like few others.

Shacknews scored Advanced Wars 1+2: Re-Boot Camp a 9 out of 10.

Live and breathe sports? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Admittedly, there wasn’t a lot that Nintendo had to do to make a successful Advance Wars remaster. The formula still works. The mechanics are easy to understand, the story is engaging, and it’s engaging enough that it’s hard to put down.

Beyond the story, Nintendo and WayForward mostly succeeded with another important aspect of this title: the multiplayer. Up to four players can get together locally and either team up or get into a full-on skirmish. Four-way war is a lot of fun and feels like a more involved experience than the simple 1v1 battles of the campaign. Unfortunately, as much fun as skirmishes are, there are a few areas that don’t feel very advanced.

Multiplayer battles, especially ones with four players, will run very long, often hours at a time. Inevitably, someone may have to take a break. If that happens, there’s no way to save the current session and pick things up later. Players must either complete multiplayer rounds in one sitting or lose all of their progress and start over. Meanwhile, online play is a lot more restrictive. There’s no declaring war on strangers. Only friend battles are available and sessions are only limited to 1v1.

The multiplayer’s shortcomings aren’t a dealbreaker, but they’re definitely disappointing. Even with a subpar multiplayer experience, Advance Wars 1+2 Re-Boot Camp is still a game worth experiencing. It’s a triumph of tactical strategy with a vibrant coat of paint. It’s a reminder of what a gem of a franchise Nintendo has been sitting on for over a decade and represents a hope that maybe there’s more Advance Wars on the horizon.

Twinfinite scored Advanced Wars 1+2: Re-Boot Camp an 8 out of 10.

Since Advance Wars 1+2: Re-Boot Camp was delayed for over a year in light of world events despite being completed, I find it puzzling that this extra time wasn’t used to add features like touchscreen controls, more custom map sharing options, or asynchronous multiplayer.

Despite these drawbacks, there is no doubt that Advance Wars 1+2: Re-Boot Camp is a high-quality release from WayForward and Nintendo this year. I don’t believe that my complaints take away too much from the clear strengths of the game.

Advance Wars 1+2: Re-Boot Camp is packed to the brim with content and has that addictive “just one more mission” feel. Though some may find the story to be unserious and shallow, it’s completely accessible and enjoyable to newcomers of the genre like me while also providing depth and challenge for veterans. Enthusiasts will get hundreds of hours of entertainment out of the game.

Gamernl scored Advanced Wars 1+2: Re-Boot Camp an 8 out of 10.

The biggest innovation is in multiplayer. On the GBA you could connect the games via a link cable to play a game, but with the Switch variant, you can also compete against each other online. That goes down well with fans from the very beginning: until now, they had to reach for crazy fan versions if they wanted to play against each other online. Also nice is the ability to play against each other locally on one Switch, making the game feel even more like an old-fashioned board game.

But at its core, not much has really changed. Visually, Advance Wars has had an upgrade and there are more ways to play, but the way you play has remained the same. And that core has aged gracefully: it’s still just as fun to play a game in 2023 as it was in 2002. A great game for those looking for a tactical challenge on the Switch.

Our Verdict: Advanced Wars 1+2: Re-Boot Camp is a Solid 8.5 Game

One of the things that old-time gamers like us look forward to is the remakes of games that we got to enjoy during our childhood. These games made us the gamers that we are today and without them, our childhood wouldn’t be as great as it is now. While games can be a hit or miss when it comes to remakes, we were pretty amazed at how Advanced Wars was taken a step higher, especially with its multiplayer capability now. This lets us enjoy the game not just with nostalgia, but also with the gusto to play the game together with fellow Advanced Wars fans online. Overall, the experience was quite solid and it did grab our attention enough to make sure that we get this game back on the map. Of course, the Advanced Wars 1+2: Re-Boot Camp review scores and ratings from others validated our experience as we got to play the game when it hit the shelves.

Make sure to check in from time to time here on ClutchPoints Gaming to know more about the latest news on remakes, games reviews, guides, and more like this Advanced Wars 1+2: Re-Boot Camp review scores and ratings!