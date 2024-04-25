While Eric Bischoff has absolutely no issue with talking trash on Tony Khan and his promotion, he isn't exclusively a hater hoping the promotion goes out of business entirely, he just wants to see some changes to the product to make it “better,” even if his definition of “better” doesn't always line up with many, if not most fans of AEW.
One such idea that actually has some pretty good rationale behind it is the idea of bringing in Jinder Mahal, the former WWE Champion whom Khan put over in a major way earlier this year in a viral feud interaction on social media. While Will Ospreay can't get in the ring opposite Triple H any time soon, Mahal and TK can mix it up on the mic in the very near future, paying off an angle no one knew was possible and yet was months in the making all the same.
“Not sure what to make if it [WWE’s releases]. But first of all… if I was Tony Khan and if Jinder is available — and this isn’t a storyline. I’d hire him so fast. Going back to the comments that Tony made about Jinder, that started a whole thing. I mean, it sort of [set] the internet on fire for about three days, four days. It was awesome, it was fun to watch. People are nuts, man. People are nuts on Twitter, and I’m here for it all. It’s the most entertaining thing for me to sit down and watch some of these people go crazy,” Eric Bischoff explained on his 83 Weeks podcast 411 Mania.
“But I would take advantage of that. Take advantage of the fact, Tony, that you stirred up a bunch of s**t by throwing a grenade, so to speak. It wasn’t a grenade, it was a firecracker. A tiny little firecracker which didn’t even make much noise. But boy, did people react to it. Now you get kind of a built-in — I don’t know, at least an incident to start from. Something, a spark of an idea, to do something fun. Have Jinder come in, Tony, and make you fear for your life. No, seriously! Okay, I’m having a little fun with it with the ‘fear for your life’ s**t. But I’m actually serious about, you know, ‘Why not?’”
Whoa, interesting, right? But wait, it gets even better, as Bischoff took things and his fantasy booking a step further, suggesting that Mahal could turn TK into a regular television character as part of the angle.
Jinder Mahal and Tony Khan, a pairing made in TV heaven?
Continuing his comments on bringing Jinder Mahal to AEW, Eric Bischoff took his dream booking a step further, declaring that he would make Khan into a weekly television character who literally interacts with the “Modern Day Maharaja,” who would, I guess, be working as a babyface – at least for Bischoff-types – in this scenario.
“I would use Tony, because Tony is the one who lobbed the firecracker — I would use him as the part of the inciting incident. The thing that sparks what we’re going to see in terms of a story. And then I would have Tony being the chickens**t heel that he is, he’s actually turning into a heel right before our eyes. He doesn’t even realize it yet. But I would do Tony, ‘I’m the chickens**t heel,’ because this is gonna get Jinder over. If this storyline plays out, it’ll get Jinder over, he’ll be one of the biggest baby faces of the company. Kinda like MJF did it, only a little more well-planned and less spontaneous, I guess.
“But yeah, have Tony surround himself with whatever heels he’s trying to get over, and let them be Tony’s protector. And yeah, you may see Tony run. You may see him jump and leave his desk or something if somebody breaks into his office. But you’ll never see him — don’t ever give him a microphone. Oh my God, please. Don’t ever do that, it’ll ruin everything. But a storyline kind of like that, or anything remotely close to that, would be interesting. It would be kind of timely in a way. We’re talking about a couple of months ago, but still timely enough. People still remember. You remembered, you jogged my memory. So yeah, go for it, whatever.”
Should AEW book Mahal like a modern-day “Stone Cold” Steve Austin and place TK into the Vince McMahon role? I mean, probably not, but then again the idea of bringing in Mahal certainly has legs, especially if the promotion decided to use him as an anti-AEW heel who came into the company as soon as he was free to teach them a lesson about punching up. Now that would be a very fun gimmick and something fans would love to see.