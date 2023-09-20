The next AEW Fight Forever DLC, The HOOKHausen Very Handsome Very Evil Pack, is on its way to the game. The DLC adds two new wrestlers to the wring, Danhausen and Hook, but no mini-games. So, when is the Hookhausen DLC Release Date? Let's find out.

HOOKHausen DLC Release Date

Check out these sneak peek screenshots of the @730hook and @DanhausenAD models in #AEWFightForever! The HOOKHausen: Very Handsome, Very Evil Pack is coming to AEW: Fight Forever on September 28th for Xbox, PlayStation and PC. Nintendo Switch to follow. Download or be cursed! pic.twitter.com/uKFR9cYGnd — AEW Games (@AEWGames) September 19, 2023

The HOOKHausen Very Handsome, Very Evil DLC Pack comes to AEW Fight Forever on Thursday, September 28th for PC via Steam, Playstation 4, Playstation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, and Nintendo Switch.

How Much Will The HOOKHausen DLC Cost?

Though the DLC is not officially listed on stores yet, we expect the cost to be $11.99 (USD). Players can either the purchase the pack separately or buy the Season Pass, which includes all DLC, for $29.99. Additionally AEW Fight Forever Elite Edition Owners already get access to the DLC for free.

Two New Wrestlers in HOOKHAUSEN DLC

HOOK and Danhausen are the two new wrestlers in the HOOKHausen DLC.

Danhausen – Professional wrestler since 2013, joining AEW in 2022. Currently owns a 12-8 overall record in AEW, with hist last match back on March 5th of 2023. He and teammate Orange Cassidy lost to the Gunns in the Four-Way Tag Team Match in the AEW Tag Team World Championship.

– Professional wrestler since 2013, joining AEW in 2022. Currently owns a 12-8 overall record in AEW, with hist last match back on March 5th of 2023. He and teammate Orange Cassidy lost to the Gunns in the Four-Way Tag Team Match in the AEW Tag Team World Championship. Hook – Perhaps one of the best wrestlers in AEW right now. Currently owns a 36-1 overall record, defeating Jack Perry by submission at AEW All In last month. The twenty-four year old wrestler is dominating the league, with a bright future ahead of him.

Danhausen and HOOK have a very interesting connection in AEW. It seems the latter is immune to the former's curses, making the two a strangely good duo. Of course, there can't be any AEW duo without some drama here or there. After opting not to align with Danhausen in May, 2022, HOOK would later go on to save his teammate from a beatdown delivered by Mark Sterling and Tony Nese.

While HOOKHausen is the last DLC for the Season Pass, it might not be the last for the game overall. Recently, Anthony Bowens from Acclaimed tweeted that he and teammate Max Caster provided some voice lines for the game. Whether or not this might be for something else entirely is unknown. However, if this turns out to be true, then we might get more wrestlers in the game than we realized.

And that's everything you need to know about AEW Fight Forever's upcoming DLC. If you haven't played the game in some time, feel free to check out the recently added Stadium Stampede mode. Fight Forever launched back in June this year. The game met with average reviews but has a "strong future", according to AEW founder Tony Khan.

For more gaming and AEW news, visit ClutchPoints.