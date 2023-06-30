AEW: Fight Forever is now available. The game's standard edition officially released yesterday, while Elite Edition Owners were able to get a head start on Wednesday. One of the best features in any wrestling game is teaming up with a buddy (whether it's your friend or even the AI), and decimating your opponents in a 2v2. But how can players create their own tag team with custom finishers? Look no further.

In this AEW: Fight Forever guide, we'll show how to create a tag team, their finishers, and more.

AEW: Fight Forever Create A Tag Team & Custom Moves

To create a tag team, go to the main menu and open the custom page. From here, select the team option, and choose new team. You can then choose Member 1 and 2 dependent on your preference of who you want to see.

When finished, go to profile, where you edit the team's:

Name

Social Media Handle

& Announce Name

Crowd Reaction

But that's not all. You'll surely want to choose the right blend of special moves and finishers to make your team the way you want. To create custom move sets, follow these steps, select move-set in the custom team page.

Then go to the special move screens, where you can choose three different tandem finishers for each member on your team. Teams can have a total of 6 tandem finishers.

Once you're all done, all you need to do now is focus on the more glamorous aspects of your team, the entrance.

Custom Entrances

All entrances can be customized in the custom teams menu. There are four different aspects to the entrance which can be customize:

Entrance Video Videos can be unlocked in the shop with AEW Cash

Entrance Music More music options can be purchased in the shop with AEW Cash

Advanced Settings Filters, effects, objects, champion motion, props, hand gestures, etc.

Entrance Motions Pre-designed entrance motions, with more being unlockable by playing the game



You can save all your pre-sets and voila! Your custom team has been built with a custom entrance. We hope this guide was helpful in your efforts to create an awesome tag team. Enjoy!

Conclusion

AEW: Fight Forever is available for PC via Steam, Playstation 4, Playstation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, and Nintendo Switch. So far the game has received average reviews from critics, who praised the gameplay and career mode but noted the lack of customization.

