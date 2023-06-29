AEW: Fight Forever Guide – Pins, Momentum & More

AEW: Fight Forever is now available. The game's standard edition officially released today, while Elite Edition Owners were able to get a head start yesterday.

We'll do our best to make sure those players with a head start don't take advantage of you. So, here's a guide full of tips and tricks you can use to become a better wrestler in AEW: Fight Forever.

Matches in AEW: FF don't take too long. At most a regular exhibition match can take anywhere from two to five minutes.

AEW: Fight Forever – Momentum Guide

Perhaps the most important mechanic in AEW: Fight Forever is momentum. By gaining momentum you give your wrestler access to your signature and special moves. To gain momentum and constantly keep it at a high level, change up your fighting style throughout the match.

Say you start with a nice chain of attacks. You can either continue to use different moves and catch your opponent off guard. Or, you can engage the enemy in a grapple, which can also raise your momentum.

If your opponent is on the floor, try more than just stomping them. You can climb atop the ring and body slam your opponent. Additionally, pull off reversals and counters to maintain a high momentum. Don't worry if you start a matchup and your opponent gets the first few attacks. It's very easy to regain momentum if you can pull off counters at the right time.

Just be careful if your enemy has a high momentum, for any second they could be planning to use a special move. Since matches can end quickly, it can mean lights out for your wrestler if you allow even one special move at the wrong time.

Live and breathe sports? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Pins: How to Execute & Escape Pins

When you've decimated the other wrestler, it's time for a pin. It's the only way to win a match in AEW: Fight Forever (except for modes like Climb The Ladder). Landing a pin requires more than just doing a special or signature move.

You need to do a taunt while in a signature state, which will give you a half-minute window to execute your finisher. When the finisher is successfully executed, you'll then be able to pin your opponent.

To execute a pin, just press the appropriate button (L1 or LB on PS and Xbox, respectively). But you must make sure your opponent's health is low, otherwise they will likely kick out. This means the match will resume and you'll have to deal more damage.

Additionally, you can drag your opponents (using the right trigger on Xbox & Playstation) to get them away from the rope. Doing so will make pinning your opponent much easier, especially after using your finisher.

To escape a pin, simply mash any of the buttons on the screen that's shown to you. Despite how fast you're button mashing skills may be, this tactic won't always work. So do be careful when