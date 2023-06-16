AEW: Fight Forever is less than two weeks away, but developer Yuke's is continually dropping content to keep fans excited. We've seen trailers for Ladder Match, Matt Hardy, some character spotlights, and a sneak-peek of some of the mini-games. But it doesn't stop there.

Today they unveiled a new trailer, which shows off the intro sequence for the Road To Elite mode.

In case you don't know, Road To Elite is AEW: Fight Forever's specialized career mode. You create and manage a young wrestler's career as you climb your way to the top. This, in addition to over 10 game modes, is shaping AEW: Fight Forever to be one big massive arcade-style experience.

Additionally, the game comes with 60 wrestlers (including DLC), with more supposedly on the way.

You can check out the new trailer for Road To Elite here:

The footage shows clips of famous AEW wrestlers and pivotal moments in their career. Throughout the video, we see many AEW stars holding the champions' belt, perhaps foreshadowing what you'll be able to do in your career.

Interestingly, the trailer's thumbnail shows three characters standing at the podium. It's hard to tell exactly what it's for, though we believe it'll appear somewhere in the mode. Other than that, the trailer was mostly live action. So there isn't much else to go on.

AEW: Fight Forever Release Date

AEW: Fight Forever launches on June 29, 2023, on PC via Steam, Playstation 4, Playstation 5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X|S. The Elite Edition is currently on sale for pre-order. PS+ Members, in addition to Xbox and Switch users can save 10% on the Elite Edition. The game is still on the wishlist on Steam, but there's a chance Steam users can get the 10% discount as well. The sale lasts until June 29th.

Players who pre-order will also receive two versions of Matt Hardy. There's regular Matt Hardy, and then there's his Broken Persona. Both will be available at launch. AEW: Fight Forever, will be Yuke's first wrestling video game since WWE 2K19, which released back in 2018. We're excited to see what they can do with their next project.

For more updates on AEW: Fight Forever, or other sports video games, check out ClutchPoints Gaming.