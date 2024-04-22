How do you follow up Will Ospreay and Bryan Danielson in a match that is already being considered one of the very best of all time? Do you put a cool-down match to cleanse fans' pallets, something like the comedy bout between Paul Wight and QT Marshall at All Out 2021? Or do you stack strength on strength with a high-profile stipulation match? AEW chose the latter, and with a little help from a returning Jack Perry, the Young Bucks, and FTR turned in one of the best matches on the AEW Dynasty card.
Starting out the match slow, with the two sides vying for ladder supremacy, as is often the case with this particular stipulation match, the match quickly devolved into what fans were expecting from the contest, a brash, hard-hitting affair that may well have shortened the life expectancy of at least one of its members. Superkicks were thrown, Machines were Shattered, and Matthew Jackson took a particularly brutal piledrive on a ladder outside the ring that kept him out of action for the remainder of the match.
Suddenly in a two-on-one handicap match, the younger Jackson brother had a trick up his sleeve to even the odds, as just when it looked like Dax Harwood was just about to pull down the straps and become the first-ever three-time AEW tag team champion, a man in a Sting mask jumped the rails and laid him out, revealed to be the “Scapegoat,” Jack Perry, a few moments later.
Predictable? Maybe so, but that didn't stop Nicholas from flashing the Elite “E” at Perry as he was being taken away and pulling down the straps to officially begin his tag team title reign. Though Swerve Strickland may be the new AEW World Champion, it's clear fans are entering into the era of The Elite, and that, as the faction once said, is too sweet.
WHAT THE HELL IS JACK PERRY DOING HERE?!@boy_myth_legend | @daxftr | @cashwheelerFTR | @YoungBucks
Order #AEWDynasty on PPV right now!
🇺🇸: https://t.co/ikg1uVbyrL
🌐: https://t.co/i2toHZ2Ft1 pic.twitter.com/4C2EAO6vV2
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) April 22, 2024
The Young Bucks hinted at Jack Perry's return at AEW Dynasty.
Were you surprised to see Jungle Boy back in AEW at Dynasty? If so, you really shouldn't have been, as Nicholas and Matthew Jackson, in an interview with Sports Illustrated, pretty well choreographed that something big was going to happen at the show, noting that when it comes to AEW Pay-Per-Views, the promotion always has a surprise or two in store.
“Expect us to put on a show. Nobody does pay-per-view like AEW. Expect big surprises. No other tag team in history consistently performs in big title matches like us. Expect us to start our historic third tag team title run, the one that’ll go down as the greatest of our career,” Matthew Jackson told Sports Illustrated.
“We have the most talented roster in wrestling history, thanks to Tony and your EVPs,” Nicholas Jackson added, “And we try to top every pay-per-view with an even better one. Dynasty will go down in history as one of the best pay-per-view events in wrestling history.”
Surprisingly enough, Jack Perry's return was the only surprise on the show. With no other debuts, returns, or gimmick changes happening in St. Lous. Still, while it would have been cool to see the Motor City Machine Guns become #AllElite on the Pay-Per-View, in the end, Perry's return should be enough to get fans to tune in for Dynamite this Wednesday.
Jack Perry showed up in a Sting mask, tipped the ladder and left as the rebel throwing up the Elite sign.
WHAT A RETURN. pic.twitter.com/YiBR433QZI
— Drainmaker 🌧️ 💵 (@DrainBamager) April 22, 2024
Jim Ross believes the All In footage perfectly set up Jack Perry's return.
Though he technically didn't call the match between the Young Bucks and FTR and wasn't on the microphone when Jack Perry made his big return, Jim Ross had plenty to say about the former (Jungle Boy's) return on his Grilling Jr Podcast, noting that airing the CM Punk All In footage perfectly set up his return.
“The value of showing that footage to me was the fact that you got on with your storytelling [with] FTR and the Bucks. So to me, when that was the direction that was chosen, I was much more comfortable showing that footage. Other than that, I’m not sure what it meant. I’m not sure why we did it, other than the fact that it helped tie together a very crucial and important pay-per-view match. So that’s my thoughts on that deal,” Jim Ross explained via Fightful. “As far as Jack Perry’s concerned, I’ve been a Jack Perry fan since day one. I remember being somewhat resistant on calling him Jungle Boy. Because I told him, I’m not gonna rely on this Jungle Boy moniker as much as it has been in the past because you’re not gonna be a boy forever. I never had a cross word with this kid. He’s always been very polite. I got to know his mother and his sister. They’re just wonderful people. But we all can mistakes, and he’s young and can be somewhat impetuous, but that just goes with the youth. Hell, some of us old guys are young-thinking and impetuous, but I hope that they get everything worked out with Jack. Wouldn’t Sunday be an interesting time for him to return?”
In the end, Ross was right, Perry is back, and The Elite added a member. Where the faction goes from here, however, will be very interesting, indeed.