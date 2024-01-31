As Sting prepares for his final match at Revolution, answer AEW Champion has offered up a title shot for the soon-to-be-retiring "Icon."

When Sting broke the news that he was going to hang up his boots for good in early 2024, wrestling one final match at Revolution before heading off into the great unknown of retirement, it felt like a big deal.

While Sting hasn't wrestled frequently in AEW, working just 26 matches since his debut in December of 2020 at Winter is Coming, he's been a fixture of the promotion all the same, helping Darby Allin to achieve great heights as his combination mentor/tag team partner and bringing Ric Flair back to a semi-regular role on television, even if some fans may actually hold that against his status as an “Icon.” Factor in a career preceding his AEW run that features matches in pretty much every company imaginable that dates back to the mid-1980s when he was teaming with the Ultimate Warrior as Blade Runner Sting, and you've got a career worthy of celebration across the board, no matter how you feel about Tony Khan or his promotion.

And, with all eyes in professional wrestling now focused on the “Icon,” the current AEW World Champion, Samoa Joe, is looking to capitalize on the hype with a match of his own, as, in an interview with WhatCulture Wrestling, he acknowledged that he would “100 percent” wrestling Stinger on his way out the door.

“100 percent. We would always give Sting a shot at the championship,” Sting said via Fightful. “When you talk about Sting's career on the whole. Icon, it's a commonly used term, when you dip into your head and think about the iconic figures in pro wrestling, Sting is top four, maybe even higher. He's the embodiment of a lot of wrestling fans best memories. He was there from the painted face to the splash in the corner to the death drop. So many great memories are attributed to him. To see him wrap up a career that has been successful, it's amazing to see a man live a career like that and to make a huge impact on the industry. He stayed fresh, he stayed relevant, he stayed out there. It's an amazing feat that not many will ever replicate, probably ever.”

Whoa, so could fans be afforded television matches featuring Sting and Darby Allin for the AEW Tag Team Championships against Big Bill and Ricky Starks and a singles match against Samoa Joe, who he's wrestled 25 times during their shared time in TNA? Goodness, this farewell tour is shaping up to be pretty incredible indeed, especially if TK can bring Bill Goldberg into the picture one way or another.

Tony Khan should seriously connect Bill Goldberg and Sting again.

Speaking of Bill Goldberg being involved in Sting's final match, the former WCW streaker stopped by Steve & Captain Evil back in December to discuss his long-time friend's retirement and why he wants to get in on the action before he says goodbye for good.

“Sting is the reason why I broke into the business. Sting set a great example. He's about to retire. I tried to be part of his retirement match,” Goldberg said on Steve & Captain Evil via Fightful. “I would not have chosen to get into the world of professional wrestling if it wasn't for Sting. He was a normal dude who went out and did abnormal things. Wrestling is like being in the circus, it truly is. I never looked at it with much respect, but after I watched him from afar, I realized that I had the ability to go do it. He was not only a performer. He had self-respect and he commanded respect. He's one of the best human beings on the planet and he set an example for me and I just tried to grab it and run with it and make him proud. I had the best time of my life in the ring with Sting.”

Now granted, it's safe to say Sting won't be working his final match in AEW against Goldberg, as that spot is now more or less guaranteed to be going to the Young Bucks, especially now that they've settled into a fantastic new gimmick as corporate-first EVPs, but that doesn't mean there's isn't a place for him in the build-up to Revolution. Bring Goldberg out as a surprise guest on an episode of Dynamite and then announce his AEW debut for a trios match with Sting and Allin against… someone, and the promotion would be a borderline lock to pop a big rating and make this feud feel even more entertaining and impactful.