Injured and out of action for a few weeks, a latest update has emerged on AEW star Darby Allin's injury. Ruled out of the Continental Classic tournament after his bout against Kevin Knight, he is now close to his in-ring return.

Spoilers ahead (via Fightful):

During the recent tapings for AEW Christmas Collision, a major update cleared the cloud around his in-ring status. Taped at the Hammerstein Ballroom in New York City, the Christmas Collision episode will feature Allin announcing that he has been cleared for in-ring competition. However, he would soon be attacked by Gabe Kidd.

Shortly after, Kidd challenged Darby Allin for a match at Worlds End on Dec. 27, 2025. Later on in the episode, Allin would appear and accept Kidd's challenge and confirm their match for Worlds End.

Fans also witnessed the four semi-finalists for the Continental Classic tournament get confirmed during the latest taping. Christmas Collision is set to air on Dec. 25, 2025, instead of its usual Saturday night slot.

AEW Worlds End 2025 match card

AEW Worlds End is scheduled to take place on Dec. 27, 2025, at the Now Arena in Hoffman Estates, Illinois.