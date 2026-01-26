A couple of years ago, in 2024, former WWE ring announcer Samantha Irvin made a shocking announcement and parted ways with WWE. She followed it up by issuing a statement on social media and shared her gratitude to the fans for their support and to multiple backstage figures. Currently busy exploring her musical career, Irvin recently answered a fan's question about her possible WWE return.

On social media, she exchanged words with a fan who criticized her decision to leave WWE. Responding to a fan who claimed she would manage “a mid carder in the number two promotion”, she responded, “I’m not going back to WWE [folded hands emoji].”

In a previous interview, Irvin had also claimed that she was not done with wrestling. Serving a two-year non-compete clause, Irvin is set to be free from it in Oct. 2026. “I’m not done with wrestling at all. I now have realized that I will need to have an opportunity where I can make something. I have to be able to make something. Just like with the ring announcing, we have amazing ring announcers. We have always had great ring announcers. Great voices and very professional, more professional than myself.”

Irvin's husband, Ricochet, left WWE in 2024 and joined forces with AEW at All In 2024. One of the most popular names on Tony Khan's roster, Ricochet is currently the reigning AEW National Champion and is set to defend his title against Jack Perry at an upcoming taping of AEW in Las Vegas, Nevada. However, Irvin still has a few months left; it is currently unknown if she intends to join her husband at the Jacksonville-based promotion.