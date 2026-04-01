Known as one of the pioneers behind pro-wrestling's rise in the 1990s and a pillar figure in the WCW vs. WWE Monday Night War, WWE Hall of Famer Eric Bischoff has opened up and shared his thoughts on the promotion's rivalry with AEW.

In an exclusive interview with ClutchPoints, presented and arranged by Heart Bingo, Bischoff shared his belief that “no competition” exists between WWE and AEW. While WWE is a decades-old wrestling promotion, AEW is fairly new to the game. All Elite Wrestling began in 2019, when Kenny Omega, Cody Rhodes, The Young Bucks, and Tony Khan formed the promotion to battle WWE's monopoly over the mainstream pro-wrestling business.

Discussing the late 1990s Monday Night War between WCW and WWE, Bischoff was asked about his thoughts on whether competition exists between the pro-wrestling promotions.

“No, it's only a competition in the imagination of internet wrestling fans who wished it was real competition, but it's not,” he said. “If you look at any measurable metric, anything that you can measure, ratings, attendance, revenue, merchandise, licensing. Look at any category, at any metric, and compare AEW to WWE; there is no competition.

“But wrestling fans want so badly to have another Monday Night War, 'cause it was fun, and they want to relive that experience, that in their minds they're creating a competition that doesn't really exist,” Bischoff concluded.

Bischoff, now no longer associated with pro-wrestling, is currently working as the chief media officer for Real American Freestyle, while AEW is heading toward its much-awaited Dynasty PPV and WWE toward WrestleMania 42.