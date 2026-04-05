The Chicago Cubs have high expectations for starting pitcher Cade Horton. But now his 2026 season must hit the pause button.

Horton has been placed on the 15-day injured list with a forearm injury, via Taylor McGregor of the Marquee Sports Network. In turn, left-handed pitcher Riley Martin has been recalled from Triple-A.

During his most recent start against the Cleveland Guardians, Horton was forced to leave after 17 pitchers with forearm tightness. Rather than press their luck, both he and the team decided to play things cautiously, ultimately leading to the IL stint.

How long Horton will be out for is not yet known. The Cubs will see how his forearm reacts during his time away from the diamond. Furthermore, they'll have more information once more tests are done. Overall, Chicago is at least hopeful that Horton isn't dealing with a serious long-term injury. Anytime a pitcher is dealing with arm problems will be scary though.

Through his first 7.1 innings in 2026, Horton held a 2.45 ERA and a 4/2 K/BB ratio. He was looking to capitalize on his impressive rookie season, in which the righty posted a 2.67 ERA and a 97/33 K/BB ratio. Those kinds of numbers will have Horton in Chicago's rotation for the foreseeable future.

For now though, Horton will be out of the Cubs' pitching mix as long as he is dealing with his forearm tightness. Chicago won't want to risk anything despite how good the 24-year-old has been. Ultimately, the Cubs want him back on the mound fully healthy. They'll hope it doesn't take an IL stint beyond the original 15 days, but that'll depend on how Horton's body reacts.