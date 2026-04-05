On Saturday evening, the Denver Nuggets and San Antonio Spurs played arguably the game of the season, with the Nuggets prevailing in overtime thanks to an efficient 40 points from three-time league MVP Nikola Jokic. Spurs star Victor Wembanyama also showed up to play in this one, scoring 34 points to go along with 18 rebounds in his team's narrow loss.

After the game, Nuggets head coach David Adelman kept it real on what he saw from the two superstars in their duel.

“You're not going to see two people like this in many generations,” said Adelman, per the NBA on X, formerly Twitter.

Indeed, Jokic and Wembanyama are two of the most unique players in the game today, with Jokic taking over as the best player on the planet in recent years with his superhuman offensive skills, and Wembanyama garnering comparisons to an extraterrestrial creature with his freakish combination of height, dexterity, and skill.

The Nuggets currently occupy the number four seed in the Western Conference, having won eight straight games, but are only a half game behind the Los Angeles Lakers, who recently learned that both Austin Reaves and Luka Doncic will miss the remainder of the regular season due to injury.

Meanwhile, Wembanyama and the Spurs have essentially locked up the number two spot in the Western Conference, and it's a definite possibility that Denver and San Antonio match up against one another in round two of the playoffs.

If that happens, fans can only hope that the games will produce the entertainment put on display by the two stars on Saturday afternoon in Denver.