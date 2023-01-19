The Jacksonville Jaguars will travel to Arrowhead Stadium to face off against the Kansas City Chiefs for the AFC Divisional Round. We are here to bring you our AFC Divisional Odds series and make a Jaguars-Chiefs prediction and pick while showing you how to watch this amazing showdown.

The Jaguars rallied from a 27-0 deficit to stun the Los Angeles Chargers 31-30 in the AFC Wildcard matchup. Ultimately, things looked really bad for the Jaguars when they trailed big early. But they capitalized on a late touchdown with 28 seconds left in the first half to cut the deficit to 27-7 and give themselves some life. Then, the Jags scored a touchdown in the third quarter to make it 27-14 with 5:16 left. Jacksonville kept fighting and scored another touchdown with 50 seconds left in the third quarter to enter the fourth quarter trailing 30-20. Next, the Chargers missed a field goal setting up the Jags to score another touchdown and then converted a 2-point conversion to cut the deficit to 30-28. The Chargers failed to run the clock and ultimately surrendered the game-winning field goal as time expired to seal their trip to the next round.

The Chiefs had a week to rest their players after earning the top seed. Ultimately, they now prepare to face a Jaguars team that is relatively young and inexperienced.

The Chiefs lead the all-time series 8-6. Likewise, the Chiefs have won six in a row against the Jaguars. The Chiefs are also 5-2 against the Jags at Arrowhead Stadium. Significantly, the Jags have not defeated the Chiefs at Arrowhead since 2007.

The Chiefs defeated the Jaguars 27-17 in Week 10. Ultimately, they won the game thanks to their ability to find open receivers and stop the Jacksonville running game.

Here are the Jaguars-Chiefs NFL odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

AFC Divisional Odds: Jaguars-Chiefs Odds

Jacksonville Jaguars: +8.5 (-105)

Kansas City Chiefs: -8.5 (-115)

Over: 52.5 (-115)

Under: 52.5 (-105)

How To Watch Bills vs. Rams

TV: NBC

Stream: NFL

Time: 4:30 PM ET/1:30 PM PT

*Watch NFL games LIVE with fuboTV (click for a free trial)*

Why The Jaguars Could Cover The Spread

Trevor Lawrence showed how good he could be after rallying his team back from a 27-0 deficit. Moreover, he battled back from four horrendous turnovers. Lawrence finished the day with 288 yards, four touchdowns, and four interceptions. Then, he and the rest of the Jaguars celebrated the victory at Waffle House in a display that even impressed Patrick Mahomes.

Travis Ettienne also was a significant reason for the victory after rushing 20 times for 109 yards. Moreover, he helped move the chains and set up opportunities for the receivers. Evan Engram caught seven passes for 93 yards and a touchdown, while Christian Kirk had eight catches for 78 yards and a touchdown. Meanwhile, Zay Jones caught eight passes for 74 yards and a touchdown, while Marvin Jones had three receptions for 29 yards and a score.

Lawrence has a great rapport with his receivers, and he helps make them better. Moreover, this offense is explosive enough to put up points. But the defense may be the issue. Similarly, it could cost them the game if they do not formulate a good plan. The Jaguars could cover the spread if they pressure Mahomes and do not let him have any time. Additionally, they cannot allow the receivers to get open across the middle or down the sidelines. The Jags must run the ball, control the clock, and move the chains. Also, they must prevent the Chiefs from converting on third downs.

Why The Chiefs Could Cover The Spread

Everyone expects the Chiefs to dominate. Furthermore, not many are expecting a letdown. Mahomes is the most significant reason, with 5,250 yards, 41 touchdowns, and 12 interceptions. Additionally, he has rushed 61 times for 358 yards and four scores. He leads a potent Kansas City offense that keeps humming.

Isiah Pacheco has rushed 170 times for 830 yards and five touchdowns. Ultimately, his ability to run the ball helps make the Kansas City offense even more lethal. Travis Kelce has caught 110 passes for 1,338 yards for 12 touchdowns. Likewise, Juju Smith-Schuster has 78 catches for 933 yards and three scores. The Chiefs continue to roll despite any injuries that occur. Now, they must showcase why they were the top team in the NFL.

The Chiefs could cover the spread if Mahomes keeps the offensive machine moving. Furthermore, Kansas City must come up with a solution to stop Lawrence.

Final Jaguars-Chiefs Prediction & Pick

There is strong temptation to pick the Jaguars to pull off the upset of the century. However, the Chiefs are not the Chargers and will not blow a 4-score lead. Expect the Chiefs to welcome the Jaguars to the playoff race by promptly kicking them out.

Final Jaguars-Chiefs Prediction & Pick: Kansas City Chiefs: -8.5 (-115)