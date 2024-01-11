The Gambia national football team, en route to the AFCON, faced a life-threatening situation as their plane made an emergency landing

In a terrifying turn of events, the Gambia national football team, en route to the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) in Ivory Coast, faced a life-threatening situation as their plane made an emergency landing due to a malfunction in the oxygen supply, reported by GOAL.

The incident occurred just nine minutes into the flight from Banjul to Abidjan, prompting several players to lose consciousness. Recognizing the severity of the situation, the pilot made a swift decision to return to Banjul. Oxygen supplies on the aircraft were critically low, causing severe headaches and extreme dizziness among the passengers.

Gambia's national team coach, Tom Saintfiet, recounted the alarming experience, stating, “We could all have been dead. We all fell asleep quickly. Me, too. I had short dreams about how my life was done. Really and truly.” The coach emphasized the gravity of the situation, highlighting the potential for carbon monoxide poisoning had the flight continued for another half-hour.

In response to the emergency, the Gambian Football Federation issued a statement, acknowledging the technical problems and loss of cabin pressure. The team, including players and staff, is reported to be safe and in good health. Investigations into the incident are underway, with the technical team assessing the root cause of the oxygen and cabin pressure issues.

Former Manchester United player Saidy Janko documented the distressing situation, criticizing the conditions aboard the plane. Janko expressed gratitude that the emergency landing prevented more severe consequences but called the situation “unacceptable.”

With their AFCON opener against Senegal scheduled for Monday, coach Saintfiet has refused to use the same aircraft for future travel, emphasizing the need for a safer means of transportation. The Gambia national team faces not only the challenges on the football field but also unexpected obstacles during international duty, highlighting the urgency for improved safety standards.