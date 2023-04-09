Franz has been writing about esports and video games for a decade and has been with ClutchPoints since 2020. He also has a background in esports events project management. On his free time, he also makes video game and pop culture-related content as Neutral Gaming.

Rem and Emilia will be joining the free-to-play mobile game AFK Arena as part of a limited-time crossover event with Re:Zero.

Starting April 12, 2023, players can enjoy all-new content from the popular anime series Re:Zero. As part of the collaboration, AFK Arena will welcome Rem and Emilia, who will be available via normal summons and during limited-time in-game events.

Re:Zero – Starting Life in the Realm of Esperia

With Emilia as the central character driving the event plot, Rem temporarily puts aside her duties as a servant and joins in an unexpected journey through the land of Esperia. Together, they must form alliances with new friends and conquer enemies in what could be the fight of their lives! It’s now their turn to be transported to a different world!

New AFK Arena Re:Zero Crossover Gift Codes

As part of this new crossover event, AFK Arena is also releasing new crossover gift codes fans could use to redeem freebies.

AFKRE0 – 1000 diamonds, massive Gold, Hero EXP

LUCK2023 – 10*stargazer scroll，10*common hero scroll, 10*SP/Awaken Hero Scroll, and 3000 diamonds

About AFK Arena

Developed and published by Lilith Games, AFK Arena is a free-to-play casual idler mobile game. Boasting more than 100 hero units from seven separate factions, every hero possesses their own fleshed-out storyline. As the name suggests, the game “plays itself” while players have the freedom to enjoy the idle experience or take part in the game’s many active objectives, like progressing the storyline, which is divided into chapters. Leveling up in the game (during idle gameplay) means earning Diamonds, the in-game currency. Rewards are also earned through guild events, clearing labyrinths, completing weekly quests, and competing in ranked battles with other players’ teams. With enough Diamonds, players can summon new heroes and continue climbing the leveling system.

To play, players can download AFK Arena from the Google Play and the App Store. For everything else about gaming, stick with ClutchPoints Gaming.