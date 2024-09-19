The two-episode premiere of the new Marvel Disney+ series, Agatha All Along, is here, but what does its ending set up?

Warning: Spoilers for Agatha All Along ahead

What goes down?

At the beginning of Agatha All Along, the title character, played by Kathryn Hahn, is an FBI agent. She is reintroduced to an old friend, Rio Vidal (Aubrey Plaza). While we do not know their backstory, there is tension between them.

However, she is soon introduced to Teen (Joe Locke). The young boy is interested in Agatha's witching ways, following her on her mission.

After Rio visits Agatha at her home, she reveals that her life is an illusion. She is still stuck in Westview after the events of WandaVision.

The illusion is broken, and Rio wants to kill Agatha. However, she decides to let her go. “Let me find my purple, then come find me,” a sly Agatha begs.

Rio promises that the Salem Seven will be coming after her at the end of the first episode. This sets Agatha on a mission to the Witches' Road, which includes several high-stakes trials.

How does the Agatha All Along premiere end?

Before going on the Witches' Path, Agatha needs to form a new coven. The new recruits include Jennifer Kale (Sasheer Zamata), Alice Wu-Gulliver (Ali Ann), Sharon Davis (Debra Jo Rupp), Lilia Calderu (Patti LuPone), and, eventually, Rio.

After bringing the group together, Agatha attempts to trick them into blasting her so she can regain her powers (“Just blast me, you b***hes!” she exclaims). Remember, she is powerless at the start of Agatha All Along due to the events of WandaVision.

Instead, they sing an old ritual song about the Witches' Road. As they sing, a mysterious figure appears. It scares Teen to the point he runs into the basement where the ritual is occurring.

Luckily, they open the gates to the Witches' Road in time. They narrowly escape the figure, as Agatha claims, “I never doubted us for a second.”

As they all stare at the Witches' Road, which is now illuminated, they take off their shoes. They know that trials are about to come their way, and Agatha and her coven are ready to face them head on.

What does this set up?

Obviously, the coven will have to face these trials over the coming six episodes. Marvel's Agatha All Along will have six more episodes drop every Wednesday through October 30 on Disney+.

Perhaps there will also be more backstory given about the title character. She was a breakout character from WandaVision, and there could be more ties to the first Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) Disney+ series than expected.

Agatha All Along is the 11th MCU series from Disney+. It is a direct spin-off of WandaVision, which introduced Kathryn Hahn's character.

The series will follow the title character as she and her new coven face the trials of the Witches' Road. Jac Schaeffer, who also created WandaVision, created the series. She also directed the first two episodes of it.

The first two episodes of Agatha All Along are streaming on Disney+ now.