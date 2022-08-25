Age of Empires 4 is getting two new civs this coming October for free as part of an update that celebrates Aoe4’s anniversary.

The Ottomans and the Malians are the two new civilizations headed to Age of Empires 4 this Fall. As part of their free October 25, 2022, update that also comes with a bunch of great goodies for Season 3, the Ottoman Empire and Mali are also being added to the game, for free, to all existing users of Age of Empires 4. As a quick summary, here’s everything you need to know about the two new factions:

Ottomans – Take control of one of the most persistent empires in the world and make use of its revolutionary use of siege equipment to conquer your foes by foes. No large walls stand impenetrable for the Ottoman’s unique unit, the Great Bombard, the largest gunpowder siege unit in the game. Ottomans are all about their military, with a highly-trained and professional army that goes through their unique Military School system. The Military School system, when used properly, can allow you to amass a massive army, sometimes even allowing you to train units for free.

A part of the Ottomans’ professional army are flexible horseback units called the Mehter. They are drummers on horseback, providing buffs to other units around them. The aura buff they provide to their allies is also very flexible. It can be for attack speed, melee armor, or ranged armor. There’s a very short cooldown between switching different buffs, so a player who can micromanage can easily switch up the buff based on their requirement at the time.

On top of their professional army, the Ottomans also owe their longevity to their Imperial System. The Imperial System allows Ottomans to appoint Viziers to their Imperial Council, with each Vizier unlocking access to unique technologies.

Malians – Mali, on the other hand, is all about trade. Having the reputation of being the wealthiest a civilization has ever been in history, the Malians are an easy target for anyone who wants to get their hands on their riches. Thankfully, the Malians can also use their wealth to defend themselves, and eventually, trample their enemies. While most civilizations love head-to-head battles, the Malians are more adept in hit-and-run skirmishes.

The Malians are able to make the most out of the resources provided to them. They can build pit mines on top of gold deposits for a steady source of passive income, which they then can use to reinvest in their unique Cattle food resource.

In terms of military, the Malians are adept in ambushing and hit-and-run gameplay. They have Javelin Throwers that are great at kiting opponents, stealthy Musofadi Warriors that are experts in ambushing enemies, and the Donso anti-cavalry unit that helps the entire army fall back as they hold the fort from cavalry charges. To boot, the Donso also have Javelins themselves, allowing them to hurt the enemy from afar even before they come crashing against their large wooden shields.

Two new maps also coming in October

The arrival of the new Age of Empires 4 new civs Malians and Ottomans in October will also coincide with the arrival of Season 3, which will also unveil two new map types for players to enjoy. Can’t wait until October? No worries, you can become an Age of Empires 4 insider and be able to play as these two new civilizations earlier than others. All you have to do is sign up here.