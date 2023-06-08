A new TV spot for the upcoming Star Wars spinoff series, Ahsoka, has dropped along with the official premiere date of the Disney+ show.

Disney+ announced that Ahsoka — an eight-episode series — will premiere on the streaming service on August 23.

The TV spot, titled “Begin,” shows quick glimpses of Ahsoka (Rosario Dawson), Sabine Wren (Natasha Liu Bordizzo), and Hera Syndulla (Mary Elizabeth Winstead).

“Things have changed,” said Ahsoka. “I've started hearing whispers about Thrawn's (Lars Mikkelsen) return as heir to the Empire.”

Later in the trailer, we hear someone promise that the Jedi have fallen and that there aren't many left. We then catch quick glimpses of a lightsaber battle between what appears to be Sabine using Ezra's (Eman Esfandi) lightsaber.

While the plot's mainly under wraps, this spot confirms that Ahsoka will be taking on Thrawn at some point in the series. We also know that Hayden Christensen is returning as Anakin Skywalker/Darth Vader — Ahsoka's former Jedi master — so expect a showdown between them at some point.

The character of Ahsoka made her live-action debut in The Mandalorian Season 2 — Dawson took over the role after Ashley Eckstein had voiced the character previously. The character was a Dave Filoni creation and was made famous from The Clone Wars film and later the TV series that aired from 2008-14 and then 2020.

Ahsoka is the fifth live-action Star Wars series made by Disney+ after The Mandalorian, The Book of Boba Fett, Obi-Wan Kenobi, and Andor. Its eight-episode length is on-par with what The Mandalorian does each season. The Book of Boba Fett and Obi-Wan Kenobi had seven and six episodes, respectively, while Andor received a dozen.

Ahsoka will premiere on August 23 on Disney+.