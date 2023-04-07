While there was plenty of news about previously unannounced Star Wars projects — including a set of three new feature films — more details have been revealed including a new trailer and a first look at some new cast members for the upcoming Ahsoka Disney+ series.

What’s Ahsoka about?

Ahsoka follows its titular character (played by Rosario Dawson in live-action) during the same timeframe as The Mandalorian. We last saw Ahsoka during Season 2 of The Mandalorian when assisted Mando and Grogu on their adventures. It’s unknown if this takes place before or after The Mandalorian Season 2, but expect to see some characters from both The Mandalorian and Rebels to show up.

Who’s in it?

Speaking of who will pop up, we know Dawson is back as Ahsoka.

Natasha Liu Bordizzo was announced as a young Mandalorian warrior named Sabine Wren. Eman Esfandi will play a live-action Ezra from Rebels (Taylor Gray voiced him in Rebels and Forces of Destiny while Adrian Petriw voiced him in Droid Tales. Genevieve O’Reilly returns as Mon Mothma. O’Reilly played the character in live-action form Revenge of the Sith, Rogue One, and Andor, and also voiced her in Rebels.

Mary Elizabeth Winstead of Scott Pilgrim vs. the World and Birds of Prey fame will play Hera Syndulla — a former pilot of the rebellion with ties to Ezra. You can see the first look image of her below from Star Wars Celebration. Lars Mikkelsen will play a live-action Thrawn.

Lastly, Hayden Christensen is set to reprise the role of Anakin Skywalker/Darth Vader. Christensen recently made his triumphant return to the role in the Obi-Wan Kenobi series, so it shouldn’t come as a surprise that he’s going to return to square off against his former padawan.

Live and breathe sports? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

First look at Mary Elizabeth Winstead as Hera in ‘AHSOKA’. #SWCE pic.twitter.com/HXKmRtOqFE — DiscussingFilm (@DiscussingFilm) April 7, 2023

When is Ahsoka coming out?

The series is set to debut on Disney+ in August 2023. No specific date has been announced.

New Ahsoka trailer

A new trailer for Ahsoka was released during Star Wars Celebration. The trailer shows the first glimpses at a live-action Thrawn and lots of lightsaber action. It’s also shown that the Rebels finale will be recreated in live-action form in Ahsoka. You can check out the trailer below.

Ahsoka will premiere on Disney+ in August 2023.